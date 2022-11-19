ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Questions mount after security guard killed in River Oaks Mall shooting

By Maher Kawash via
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

There are mounting questions from businesses inside River Oaks Mall in Calumet City just days after a mall security guard was shot and killed there.

READ MORE | Security guard killed in mall shooting was veteran, grandfather

Jewelry thieves are at large after security guard Norman Thomas, 57, was killed in a River Oaks Mall shooting in Calumet City.

There's been quite a bit of mixed messaging at River Oaks Mall. Calumet City officials said the plan was to reopen Friday with heightened security, and they have - but most stores still remain closed as the investigation continues.

"All the stores managers and the workers, they're confused," said Osama Rehman, a JBees employee.

Employees said they received a letter from police Friday morning saying the mall is temporarily closed, but the company that owns and runs the mall said otherwise.

"The mall is open from security and management, but the police, they want it stopped," Rehman said. "They don't want us to open the store."

Despite the confusion, customers were still walking around like normal as most stores in the mall remained closed.

Some customers were still shaken up after hearing 57-year-old Norman Thomas was shot and killed while guarding a jewelry store in the mall.

"My heart really goes out to that guy," shopper Leon Ellis said. "Like I said, he was a very, very nice guy."

Crimes like that are one reason why Calumet City has been pushing to make a change.

The city did not return ABC7's request for comment Friday, but has highlighted crime concerns around this mall in the past. City spokesperson Sean Howard even mentioned the issue on Wednesday.

"If you just google over the last 12 months, we've been in constant talks about taking over this mall for a variety of reasons, but particularly for safety and security," Howard said.

This week's shooting is the latest in a number of incidents over the past few years. There was a shooting right outside the mall in 2019 which killed two people. Another shooting happened in May 2021 inside the mall, but no one was hurt. Employees said the lack of security is concerning.

"It's a really big mall and you'll see maybe one security guard, two security guards," Rehman said. "They don't have any weapons, nothing. The robberies happen like every other day."

Some customers also think the city should add more protection, rather than shutting down the mall permanently.

"Beef up the security," Ellis said. "Put police officers over here. That's what they get paid for."

A store owner also said off camera that he still sees plenty of businesses here and would have an issue with any permanent closing. ABC7 is still waiting to hear back from the mayor's office about any future plans with the mall.

Police were said to be searching for several suspects. So far, no arrests have been made.

Comments / 21

JG312
2d ago

I am sorry for his loss...😔 This what I've been talking about for the past weeks. The crime has skyrocketed in calumet city illinois because the criminals know that the police officers don't live in calumet city illinois. The criminals know they can get away with murder literally and it just happened. Wait till the the Safe-T Act Bill goes into effect because it's going to get worse. There's a Facebook Page called Calumet City Illinois Corruption that explains what is going on in Calumet City Illinois and I would like everyone should take a look at.

Reply(1)
8
juan camaney
2d ago

people think because it's the suburbs that "we ok" but Calumet City alone is known for robbing armored bank trucks, ATMs, jewelry stores with nobody being arrested or no leads, they got away with it.

Reply(1)
5
Marcina
2d ago

Healing prayers to the family of the victim things like this shouldn't happen. It doesn't suprise me that their is confusion the owner lives in New York. Smh so sad.

Reply
2
 

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
