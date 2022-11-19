ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools

By Pooja Lodhia via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqTEl_0jGLIv2K00

Outrage boiled over at an Houston Independent School District meeting Friday morning, as parents blasted district leaders for a plan to move special education students to different schools.

For years, T.H Rogers School in west Houston has served the district's most severely disabled students as part of its PSI, or Preparing Students for independence Program. Parents believe this will separate them from a community they've built over years.

"People don't realize, when it's your child, the emotions just come out," parent Jose Sanchez explained. "I don't care how hard you are, your emotions come up because you care about your kids so much."

On Friday, Nov. 15, HISD officials announced a plan to move all 49 students in the district's PSI program to their individual neighborhood schools.

They explained they're doing so to comply with the state's education standards requiring special needs students to mix with other students.

"We are here today because we are in a dilemma. Right now, T.H. Rogers doesn't have that full continuum of services," Executive Director of HISD's Office of Special Education Services Cindy Hoppman explained. "I apologize that you were not involved when these discussions happened."

District officials say they are moving forward with the plan, under the direction of the TEA, but they are scheduling a follow up meeting with parents.

Parents worry that, by splitting up the kids, they will lose highly trained aides and shared resources.

Most importantly, they don't want to lose their community. Many students, who range in age from 3 to 22 years old, have attended T.H. Rogers for several years.

"We could have gone to our home schools if we wanted to. We did not want to," parent who said she will be hiring an attorney, Julie Beeson, said. "We chose to be a part of the community because this is lonely, doing this alone."

Here is the full statement from HISD:

HISD is committed to ensuring all students have access to the best environment to ensure an exceptional educational experience. In an effort to ensure the least restrictive environment (LRE) for our forty-nine 1st 12th grade Preparing Students for Independence (PSI) special education students at the T.H. Rogers School, we will be transitioning these students to their home/neighborhood campuses (with PSI programs) for the 2023-2024 school year. This decision was made at the direction of the TEA.

ABC13 has reached out to the TEA for more information but has not heard back yet.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coveringkaty.com

Principals named for new Katy ISD elementary schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The two principals who will lead Katy ISD’s newest elementary schools are Charlotte Gilder and Michael Schwartz. They were selected by Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. Glider will lead Elementary School 45, and Michael Schwartz will be principal of Elementary 46. Both campuses are...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Has the Largest Student Enrollment Gain C Compared to Area School Districts

Among 15 school districts found within the Greater Houston area, Katy ISD continues to top the list with the largest number of student gains, 12,940 to be exact, since 2016. During the November Board meeting, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA) presented its annual demographics update revealing that the rate of growth within Katy ISD boundaries continues at a steadfast level with a 14.6 percent change in student enrollment in the past five years.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 students in custody after hoax threat at George Ranch High School

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a hoax threat was called into Fort Bend County authorities on Thursday. According to Lt. Segura with Lamar CISD, dispatch at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 11:57 a.m. about a possible shooter on campus at George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
HOUSTON, TX
Q92

Horrific Video Shows Houston Teacher Dragging Young Girl by Hair

A kindergarten teacher out of Houston ISD is being charged with injury to a child-a felony offense, after reacting terrifyingly to a young student. Fany Castro is a five-year-old kindergarten student at Katherine Smith Elementary in Houston. Her mother Patricia Saldana said Fany loved school, "She was happy to go to school every day," she explained.
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KATY, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy