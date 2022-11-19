Read full article on original website
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft aces close moon flyby in crucial engine burn
Orion zoomed just 80 miles (130 kilometers) above the lunar surface Monday (Nov. 21) at 7:44 a.m. ET. and completed an engine burn needed to continue its historic mission.
CNET
Spacecraft Carrying Valuable Cargo to ISS Hit By Unusual Travel Glitch
Northrop Grumman's NG-18 Cygnus space freighter is loaded up with 4 tons of hardware, crew supplies and research equipment destined for the International Space Station. It successfully launched from Virginia on Monday morning, but it hasn't been smooth sailing as Cygnus aims to reach the ISS on Wednesday. Only one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays has unfurled.
Nasa Artemis 1 launch: rocket lifts off on moon mission – as it happened
Rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, on its way to send its Orion capsule on a 25-day crewless test flight around the moon and back
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
See the 1st space views from moon-bound Artemis 1 Orion capsule (photos)
The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon and already sharing photos from its historic trip that will pave the way for humankind's return to Earth's natural satellite.
Nasa reveals image of mysterious ‘cosmic keyhole’ in deep space
On Monday, Nasa Hubble shared as its photo of the week a stunning 'reflection nebula'. Reflection nebulae are clouds of interstellar dust that often reflect the light of a nearby star or stars. This particular nebula, dubbed NGC 1999, comprises detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star.
ZDNet
Artemis mission: Orion spaceship completes lunar flyby
NASA has said that the Orion spaceship has successfully completed its lunar flyby, passing just 81 miles above the lunar surface. The space agency said Orion reacquired signal with NASA's Deep Space Network, at 7:59 am EST after successfully performing the outbound powered flyby burn at 7:44 am EST, firing the ship's orbital maneuvering system engine for 2 minutes and 30 seconds to accelerate the spacecraft at a rate of more than 580 mph.
Engadget
Watch NASA's Orion capsule pass 80 miles from the Moon starting at 7:15 AM
NASA's Artemis I mission will hit a key milestone today as the Orion capsule makes its "outbound powered flyby" of the Moon, getting as close as 80 miles to the surface. The burn is the first of two maneuvers required to enter what's known as a "distant retrograde orbit" (DRO) around the Moon. During the flyby, cameras inside and outside the spacecraft will document the view, with shots of the Moon, Earth and Orion itself. "It’s going to be spectacular," said lead flight director Rick LaBrode.
What Artemis rocket launch means for future of NASA, aerospace
ATLANTA — In a historic early Wednesday morning liftoff, the rocket named after Apollo's mythological twin sister launched NASA's 21st century-exploration program. Despite flying without astronauts for its first test mission, those back on Earth -- including a professor at Georgia Tech -- will take what is learned from the rocket and gather data to be able to put astronauts back on the moon in the not-too-distant future.
From Apollo to Artemis: 50 years on, is it time to go back to the moon?
In a few weeks, Nasa will celebrate a remarkable anniversary. Fifty years ago the last astronauts to visit the moon returned to Earth, leaving behind the final tell-tale signs that our species had once visited another world. For three days in December 1972, Apollo 17 crewmen Gene Cernan and Harrison “Jack” Schmitt explored the moon’s Taurus-Littrow valley, travelling over 30 kilometres in their lunar rover while collecting more than 100kg of rocks for return to Earth.
msn.com
This Simple NASA Artemis I Photo of Earth Is Stark, Beautiful and Evocative
We're going to see some jaw-dropping photos from NASA's Artemis I moon mission. We'll feast our eyes on lunar craters. We may catch a glorious Earthrise. But I'm here today to quietly implode my heart over a simple black and white photo of Earth as seen by the Orion spacecraft two days after launch.
CNET
NASA's Capstone Reaches Moon After Tough Journey, Clears Way for Artemis
While NASA works toward a planned launch of its first big Artemis moon mission early Wednesday, a tiny cubesat has officially arrived at the moon to serve as a pathfinder for upcoming stages of the agency's milestone lunar program. Capstone, short for the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and...
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
NASA's nighttime Artemis 1 moon rocket launch will light up Florida's coast (visibility map)
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will be visible for hundreds of miles around during its nighttime launch, scheduled for the early hours of Nov. 16.
Boots on Mars: Artemis 1 launch and heat shield test take NASA closer
NASA's Artemis 1 moon launch and LOFTID heat shield test successfully demonstrated hardware that could be key to landing astronauts on Mars.
Epic Artemis 1 moon rocket launch spotted streaking through Earth's atmosphere in satellite image
NASA's Artemis 1 launch to the moon streaks to space in a view from a weather satellite, which spotted the Space Launch System's water trail after liftoff Wednesday (Nov. 16).
NASA poised to finally launch Artemis I early Wednesday. What does it mean for the future of space exploration?
On a new episode of “All Over the Space,” Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium tells WWJ’s Erin Vee NASA’s launch of Artemis I is a dress rehearsal of sorts for the future of space flight.
NBC Miami
The Artemis I Moon Mission: A Visual Guide
NASA is set to launch the Artemis I moon mission on Wednesday after months of delays, most recently due to Hurricane Nicole. The launch will mark phase one of a plan to put humans back on the moon for the first time since NASA's Apollo program ended in 1972. The...
See the Sun’s surface like never before in this stunning solar telescope photo
Looking at the sun through a telescope can cause serious damage to your health and vision, so how exactly are we meant to get pictures of the Sun’s surface if we can’t even look at it? Well, that’s where specially-made telescopes like the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope come into play. This massive solar telescope is the most powerful in the world, and it just released new images of the Sun’s surface.
