While the forecast remains a little up in the air for the up-coming Thanksgiving holiday, the Weather First Team is tracking a potential storm system for the region. Specific details on exactly how much snow and when it will fall remains in question, however, the preliminary model runs are showing signs for the potential for measurable snowfall, some wind, and possible travel disruptions. Timing looks to be Thanksgiving afternoon/evening – very early Black Friday. Stay tuned for the details, which are likely to change by Thanksgiving!

1 DAY AGO