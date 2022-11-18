ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

Flurries possible as we stay cold overnight

Happy November 12, the best day of the year in my opinion… I am biased though, it’s my birthday. Many woke up to snow this morning across the Tri-State and we could see a few more scattered flurries through the late evening and overnight tonight. However, no more accumulation is expected. We had some communities that received multiple inches of snow this morning. You can find a list of those here.
KAAL-TV

Lower Chance For Snow on Thanksgiving

While we do have a lower chance for snow than before, there is still a chance of even a rain/snow mix to take place. With air temperatures being as cold as they will be, the odds of us only seeing rain are slim to none. The timing would be during the afternoon/evening on Thanksgiving. Therefore, plan ahead when heading to any dinner plans. A lower chance exists for Friday morning.
KAAL-TV

Tricky Travel For Turkey Day?

While the forecast remains a little up in the air for the up-coming Thanksgiving holiday, the Weather First Team is tracking a potential storm system for the region. Specific details on exactly how much snow and when it will fall remains in question, however, the preliminary model runs are showing signs for the potential for measurable snowfall, some wind, and possible travel disruptions. Timing looks to be Thanksgiving afternoon/evening – very early Black Friday. Stay tuned for the details, which are likely to change by Thanksgiving!
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stay warm in low temperatures with this heated and insulated jacket, on sale for $45

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Winter is on the horizon, along with gusty winds and icy temperatures. Whether camping, skiing or sledding, you’ll need a jacket that will protect you from all the elements. Keep warm while enjoying any outdoor activity with this CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood, now price-dropped to only $44.99.
natureworldnews.com

Whiteout Conditions with 4 Feet Snow Expected for Sierra Nevada, 6-Inch Rain Could Soak Rest of California

Whiteout conditions are very likely in the Sierra Nevada with 4 feet of snow. However, the rest of California may get soaked because 6-inch rain is also anticipated. This week, the West is once again in for a messy weather pattern as a combination of two distinct storm systems is expected to bring torrential rain, significant mountain snowfall, damaging wind gusts, and the potential for far-reaching and dangerous effects.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy