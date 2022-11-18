Read full article on original website
skooknews.com
WEATHER ALERT: Snow Squalls Possible Late Friday Afternoon
Snow squalls are possible Friday afternoon across several Pennsylvania Counties including Schuylkill. Due to an arctic cold front crossing Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Schuylkill, Perry, Dauphin, Lebanon, Franklin, Fulton, Cumberland, Adams, York, and Lancaster Counties. As the cold front passes...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for November 20th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- Joan M. Schwer, 85, of Long Stretch Rd, Pine Grove died peacefully on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Providence Place in Pottsville. Born on May 6, 1937 in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Hoke Allison. She...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced upcoming road work that will take place across Schuylkill County. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 11/21/22. Est completion date: 11/23/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- Union and North Union...
skooknews.com
Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 5 Crashes on Route 309 in Schuylkill County
A New Ringgold man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing 5 crashes on Route 309 in August. According to West Penn Township Police, on August 17th, 2022, Township Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash with roll over on West Penn Pike in West Penn Township.
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Dies in City of Reading from Apparent Gunshot Wound
A Pottsville man was pronounced dead in Berks County Friday night after he was found with a gunshot wound. On Friday evening, just before 10:00pm, Reading Police were called to the 200 Block of Penn Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. When police arrived, they found David...
skooknews.com
Multi-Million State Grant Awarded to Convert Upper of Schuylkill Trust Company Building into Apartments
A project in Pottsville has received a multi-million dollar grant from the State. According to State Senator David G. Argall (R-29) and State Rep. Tim Twardzik (R-123), Pottsville Centre, LLC has been awarded a $3 million state grant to transform the upper six floors of the Schuylkill Trust Company building in downtown Pottsville on Center and Market Streets into sixty market-rate apartment units.
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Wanted After Failing to Appear to Serve Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County Detectives are seeking a Minersville man who failed to show up for his prison sentence. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Victor Manuel Moulier, 45, of Minersville. Moulier, is described as a White Hispanic male,...
skooknews.com
Santa Scheduled to Skydive into Shenandoah on Black Friday
Mrs. T’s Pierogies, celebrating 70 years of sharing smiles and pierogies this year, will enter into the holiday season with its 15th Skydiving Santa event on Friday, November 25th, 2022, at Shenandoah Valley's Veterans Memorial Stadium in Shenandoah. The first 200 children under the age of twelve to attend...
