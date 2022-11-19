Dollar General Corp. remaining silent on allegations of price swapping at its stores

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Dollar General Corp. so far has not responded to News Center 7′s repeated requests for answers to address customer concerns about prices at the cash register not matching prices listed on store shelves.

Concerns about allegations of price disparities prompted the Ohio attorney general to sue the company, which put into process a check of Dollar General stores throughout the state to see if prices on the shelf match prices programmed into registers.

State and county investigators have found many stores where prices at the register usually rang higher than prices marked on the shelves.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has spoken to auditors and customers, but Dollar General has not responded to this news station’s requests for comment in the last two weeks.

So, Campbell visited Dollar General locations across Montgomery County, in search of comment from Dollar General Corp., headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, because county Auditor Karl Keith has said 22 of 32 stores in the county failed their first price match inspections.

“That is the law, it is called a bait and switch law,’ Keith said. “You can not advertise or publish one price and charge a different price when you go to check out.”

The Montgomery County locations that failed inspection will receive a follow-up inspection.

News Center 7 will keep you informed about those new inspections and upcoming checks as well at other retailers to make sure customers are getting a fair shake.

