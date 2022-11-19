Read full article on original website
WNYT
Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge hosting Thanksgiving distribution
The Mechanicville area community services center will be hosting the 16th annual thanksgiving distribution. The distribution will benefit 1,100 Capital Region families. Six local food pantries, various schools and municipalities have donated turkeys to the families. The event is happening at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Mechanicville-Stillwater Lodge.
WNYT
Capital City Rescue Mission offers shelter after Code Blue declared
The Capital City Rescue Mission in Albany County is offering shelter to the homeless after a Code Blue was declared. A Code Blue is called when the outside temperatures have dropped below 32 degrees. Perry Jones, Executive Director of the CCRM, said there are over 200 people living in the...
WNYT
Western New York still experiencing effects of Snowstorm
Snowfall totals in Western New York have reached more than 6 feet in some areas. Snow began coming down Thursday night in some spots, and ended up burying some people inside their homes. Buffalo has seen the worst of the lake effect, with some spots still seeing some flurries. Highmark...
WNYT
Waterford USPS hosts job fair
The United States Postal Service is having a job fair Saturday. It’s happening at the Waterford Post Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They will be there to answer questions about the available positions. Applicants must be at least 18-years-old to apply.
WNYT
Watervliet announces no new tax increase for second year
There will now be back-to-back years of no tax increase for people living in Watervliet. Mayor Charles Patricelli made the announcement at Thursday night’s city council meeting. He says the city council understands the continued financial stress homeowners are feeling because of inflation. The mayor also highlighted the accomplishments...
WNYT
Schenectady hosting holiday parade
The city of Schenectady is looking ahead to the holidays. The city’s 53rd annual holiday parade is Saturday evening. Madelyn Thorne, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County will lead the parade this year. The parade starts Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
WNYT
We Salute You: Paul Kessler
Please join us in saluting USMC Corporal Paul Kessler or Albany. The father of three served at Camp Pendleton during the 1980s. He later worked in retail management. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Community arts center in Saratoga Springs to be renovated
Saratoga Arts will be renovating the Arts Center on Broadway, near Congress Park. The renovation project will cost around $2 million and take more than three years to complete. Funding comes from the city of Saratoga Springs, Stewarts and the Dake Family Foundation. Renovations will include infrastructure repairs, switching to...
WNYT
Albany ceremony held to remember victims of traffic accidents
There was a big gathering in Albany on Friday to remember people killed in traffic crashes. Several groups say traffic violence is getting worse and more needs to be done to prevent it. One big change activists what to see is a lower speed limit. Organizers are calling for a...
WNYT
Johnstown woman accused of embezzling $20,000 from business
A Johnstown woman is accused of embezzling more than $20,000 from a local business. State police in Saratoga received a complaint last month from the Hudson Mohawk Groups Galway Co-Op, saying they had money stolen from them. After an investigation, police believe Brittany Johnson, 33, transferred more than $20,000 of...
WNYT
Kinderhook school bus gets in minor accident
A bus in the Kinderhook Central School District got into a minor accident on Friday afternoon. The district emailed families saying one of their buses was involved in a minor accident around 12:30 Friday afternoon. No children were on the bus, and the driver was not hurt in the accident.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
WNYT
Police: Downstate pair caught in Wilton with ~400 lbs. of weed
A downstate pair that was in Wilton had around 400 pounds of weed, say police. They arrested Tongdeng Lu of Brooklyn and Hongqiang Shi of Flushing. Both were charged with criminal possession of cannabis in the first degree. They were arraigned and released.
WNYT
Troy man sentenced in drive-by shooting that paralyzed child
A man from Troy was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday, for his role in a 2021 shooting that paralyzed a 12-year-old boy. Julian Soto was charged in the shooting of MJ Rivera. Rivera was hit by a bullet that entered his home, during a drive-by shooting in March...
WNYT
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in Columbia County crash
Two students are dead, and two other people are in the hospital after a head-on car crash in Columbia County last night. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, one driver, 19-year-old Michael Shepherd, was pulled from a burning car with life-threatening injuries. Two passengers, 20-year-old Boburmirzo Sharipov and...
WNYT
Man arrested on several charges at Pittsfield Walmart
A Cheshire man has been arrested on a slew of charges after an incident at a Walmart in Pittsfield. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, police responded to a disturbance around 2 a.m. yesterday morning at the Walmart on Hubbard Ave. While on the scene, police arrested...
WNYT
Niskayuna wins defensive battle against Canandaigua 14-7 in state quarterfinals
The Niskayuna won a defensive battle against Canandaigua (Section V) 14-7 in the Class A state quarterfinals on Friday night at Shenendehowa. The Silver Warriors advance to Friday’s state semifinals in Middletown where they’ll take on Somers out of Section I. See highlights and post-game reaction.
WNYT
Albany man sentenced in drug distribution case
An Albany man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing cocaine, meth and amphetamine. Wayne Myers was sentenced Friday in federal court. His sentence also includes five years of post-release supervision. He pleaded guilty and admitted to distributing the drugs with his co-conspirators between June of 2020 and February...
WNYT
We Salute You: Stephen Deets
Please join us in saluting Army Private Stephen Deets of Waterford. He served in World War II. He later owned Deets Fish Fry in Lansingburgh. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – Pittsford vs CBA
Our Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week takes us to Guilderland for the Class AA state quarterfinal between Pittsford (Section V) and CBA. Junior quarterback Donald Jones ran for three touchdowns for the Brothers who got the 27-6 win. The game ended with more than 5 minutes left on the clock after a CBA interception led to some extracurricular activities in the form of pushing and shoving. The Brothers advance to next Saturday’s state semifinal in Middletown. See highlights and post-game reaction.
