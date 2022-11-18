BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Boston Celtics in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without Zion Williamson for the third straight game.

Pelicans: "Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics"

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, he has played in 11 games this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest on 56.6% shooting from the field.

Ironically, the Pelicans have won three games in a row and gone 2-0 in their last two games without the former Duke star.

They are currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-6 record in 15 games.

If they can remain healthy, they have a chance to be one of the top-four teams in the west.

They have been fantastic in seven games at home in Louisiana (5-2).

Playing without Williamson will be especially tough on Friday because the Celtics enter the night as the hottest team in the league.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and have a 12-3 record in their first 15 games (first seed in the Eastern Conference).

On the road, they have also been good, with a 6-2 record in eight games away from Massachusetts.

Jayson Tatum has looked sensational and will be a lock to make his fourth straight trip to the All-Star Game.

The former third-overall pick is averaging 31.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.