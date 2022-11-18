ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8KyM_0jGLII3L00

Zion Williamson has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Boston Celtics in Louisiana.

However, they will remain without Zion Williamson for the third straight game.

Pelicans: "Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics"

After missing the entire 2021-22 season, he has played in 11 games this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest on 56.6% shooting from the field.

Ironically, the Pelicans have won three games in a row and gone 2-0 in their last two games without the former Duke star.

They are currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-6 record in 15 games.

If they can remain healthy, they have a chance to be one of the top-four teams in the west.

They have been fantastic in seven games at home in Louisiana (5-2).

Playing without Williamson will be especially tough on Friday because the Celtics enter the night as the hottest team in the league.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak and have a 12-3 record in their first 15 games (first seed in the Eastern Conference).

On the road, they have also been good, with a 6-2 record in eight games away from Massachusetts.

Jayson Tatum has looked sensational and will be a lock to make his fourth straight trip to the All-Star Game.

The former third-overall pick is averaging 31.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite

The No.5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers have been led by senior quarterback Hendon Hooker all season. Unfortunately, the star quarterback suffered what looks to be a serious knee injury in their matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter on a designed option play for Hooker. While running the Read more... The post College football world reacts to brutal injury to Heisman favorite appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

‘They got really, really screwed’: Nets slapped with brutal reality about Ben Simmons-James Harden trade with Sixers

James Harden is out injured right now for the Philadelphia 76ers, but there’s no denying that he’s been a much bigger contributor to his team than Ben Simmons has for the Brooklyn Nets. At this point, it’s hard to argue against the notion that it’s the Sixers who have ended up winning that blockbuster trade deal from last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis continues hot streak with LeBron James sidelined in victory over Pistons

With a 2-10 record and an injured LeBron James, the season very easily could have ended a week ago for the Los Angeles Lakers. A few more losses and their hole would've been too deep to climb out of. Instead, the Lakers have clawed their way back up to 4-10 with a stretch of winnable games ahead of them. Who do they have to thank for that? Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy