ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Woman sentenced for faking daughter’s terminal illness, pandering community donations

By Kevin Freeman, Jordan Unger
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwYRN_0jGLIGHt00

***The video above is from a previous report***

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Canton woman charged with faking her daughter’s terminal illness and pandering thousands of dollars from the community was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced to four to six years in prison and was ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution to theft victims. She pleaded guilty to child endangering and theft.

Authorities say the mother faked the girl’s illness and even led her to believe she didn’t have much longer to live.

Thieves rifle through trucks at UPS facility in Highland Heights, steal packages

She raised money by playing on the sympathy of friends, residents and even local college sports teams, investigators say.

“Her doctors were concerned that the sport was a little bit too physical for her with her medical condition,” Abbuhl told FOX 8 during an interview in Canton in February of 2021.

At the time, Abbuhl said her daughter’s dream of becoming a college and professional softball player would never become a reality because she was dying from a terminal medical condition.

“So we had to make the tough decision last year that she was going to walk away and not be able to play anymore,” she said during the interview.

Abbuhl garnered sympathy and donations, claiming her daughter’s central nervous system was failing and her brain was slowly shutting down.

However, according to court documents filed by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services in May of 2021, the agency received information that the mother had been using the unsupported medical diagnosis, “to obtain trips, housing, and other expenses over the last several years.”

“After a thorough review of the girl’s medical records… The medical professional indicates there is no evidence to support mother’s claim that (the girl) is terminally ill,” court documents said.

The complaint continued by saying the girl had been, “engaged in counseling for the past three years to learn how to “process her own death.’”

Earlier that year, the Malone University softball team learned about the girl’s alleged condition and shared her story across the country. They invited her to throw out the first pitch at a scrimmage against Walsh University.

‘Standing in feet of manure:’ 16 horses among others rescued in Ashland

A GoFundMe page for the girl raised more than $4,000.

At the time, the girl was taken from the mother and was placed in temporary custody by the Stark County Department of Job and Family Service.

“Essentially, this plea was a way to bring closure to the several parties involved in this case,” said Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle. L. Stone on Thursday. “This was also the best way to avoid the possibility of further traumatizing a child that has already been through so much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

HEATHER BARRETT
2d ago

Ok so the mom was wrong but there's no way she was in counseling for that reason without supporting evidence! She may have been in counseling for many reasons! Hell we all probably need counseling! Let me just say one thing a mother in need that's scared she won't be able to provide the necessities for her child will do just about anything to make that happen! Unless you have ever been in that situation I don't think she should be judged! I don't know all the circumstances but to charge this mom and put her in jail wouldn't be the right thing to do in my eye! Charge her make her may the money back but no jail time and WTH they took her child away for that? I'm sorry but people get a slap on the wrist for doing worse! taking that child from her mom will be worse gaurenteed! Children Services is corrupt as hell too!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Suspect arrested after I-90 hit-run crash kills firefighter

CLEVELAND (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash on an Ohio interstate that killed a Cleveland firefighter who had responded to an earlier crash, authorities said. Police in Bratenahl Village in suburban Cleveland said the firefighter was struck at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday while assisting...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Arrest made in MLK crash that killed firefighter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police radio broadcast overnight told officers a “suspect vehicle has been located, suspect detained” in connection with a firefighter struck and killed at an accident scene. It happened Saturday night about 8:15 p.m. at Interstate 90 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That broadcast of […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron man found guilty of 2019 murder, faces up to life in prison

AKRON, Ohio — A 27-year-old Akron man has been convicted in connection with a killing that took place more than three years ago. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Thursday that a jury had found Eugene Wells guilty of two counts of murder and one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The first three crimes included firearm specifications, which will add mandatory time to any prison sentence.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mansfield man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury has convicted a Mansfield man of murdering his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the trunk of her car. John Henry Mack’s trial began on Oct. 25 in Richland County Common Pleas Court and he will be sentenced on Nov. 17. Mack...
MANSFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Victim Assistance Program’s Angel Tree Ceremony, Memory Wall set for Dec. 5

AKRON, Ohio — The Victim Assistance Program’s annual Angel Tree Ceremony will once again honor the memory of people who died in Summit County because of violent crime. More than 1,000 people have died from violence in Summit County in the past 25 years, Victim Assistance Program said in a statement.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy