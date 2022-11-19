The most expensive home was $699,900

42395 W. Bravo Drive - Zillow

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa Sept. 10 through Oct. 9 fetched $699,900 on Sept. 24.

This two-story home at 42395 W. Bravo Drive in Rancho El Dorado features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home is a tri-level with the formal dining room and kitchen raised above the formal living and family rooms.

The first floor has a large den and a bedroom with full bathroom. Upstairs is a large loft, two more bedrooms and a large master suite featuring a three-sided fireplace and balcony overlooking the backyard.

The backyard has a large pool, hot tub, putting green, fire pit and view fence of the 18th hole of the golf course.

The home was sold after 64 days on the market, for $20,000 below original list price.

The home previously sold for $439,000 on February 1, 2020.

Community: Rancho El Dorado

Square feet: 3,955

Price per square foot: $176.96

Days on market: 64

Builder: Hacienda

Year built: 2004

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

