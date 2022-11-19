Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
Click2Houston.com
2 armed suspects arrested after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Harris Co., deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say they were able to arrest two suspects who were accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Harris County. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Hermann, deputies responded to the scene in reference to the two suspects. When deputies arrived, the...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed on neighbor’s yard in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on a neighbor’s yard in north Houston early Monday, police said. Officers with Houston Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Werner Street near Witcher Ln. at around 12:45 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 injured after alleged robbery in N. Houston, HPD says; Police now searching for 4 teens believed to be responsible
HOUSTON – A person has died and two others were wounded after police say a robbery turned deadly Saturday night in north Houston. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 7410 block of Northline Drive near W Little York at around 8:30 p.m. Police...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter suspects arrested after short foot chase in Friendswood, police say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Officials say there is a large police presence in Friendswood after authorities found two catalytic converter thieves on Friday. According to police, the situation took place in the 100 block of S. Friendswood Drive around 12:45 p.m. Officers say they were alerted to a vehicle that...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
Click2Houston.com
Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer
It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
Click2Houston.com
Salvation Army NW burglarized; Suspects take offs with $45,000 worth of items, staff says
The Salvation Army Houston Northwest is hoping to give 1,700 kids Christmas presents this year, but staff says a real life grinch broke through the glass door and burglarized the place. Now, the organization that’s built on the gift of giving is in dire need of help itself. “I...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after hurling objects at cars on Westheimer, causing damaging and injuring child
HOUSTON – A busy rush hour drive turned frightening for several drivers on their way home Thursday evening along Westheimer Road in the Upper Kirby area. At least seven drivers reported damage to their cars after being hit by rocks, several of them with children in the backseat, near the 2200 block of Westheimer Road, according to court documents.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after leading deputies on high-speed chase, causing crash that injured 3 people: PCT. 4
A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase before causing a crash that injured three people has been arrested and charged. Jaquez Moore, 23, has since been booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with evading a motor vehicle, three counts of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony warrants.
Click2Houston.com
Officer injured after crashing into wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link; All westbound lanes shut down
A Houston Police Department officer has been transported to the hospital after crashing into a wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link on Friday. Houston police responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. The officer may have suffered from a medical emergency before the accident, according to officials. Currently,...
Click2Houston.com
'He’s a really nice soul': Search for missing 26-year-old man has lasted nearly a week, family says
The Houston Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a popular Heights area bar. Family and friends said the bars cameras captured Delano Burkes, 26, leaving the bar at about 1:13 a.m. “We have video of him coming out the back of the bar....
Click2Houston.com
Deadly crash prompts lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive
HOUSTON – A fatal crash has prompted northbound lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday. This is a developing story.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road
HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
Click2Houston.com
1 firefighter injured, several residents displaced by apartment building fire
HOUSTON – A late night fire at a northwest Harris County apartment building on Saturday sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced numerous others, authorities said. Firefighters arrived at Rock Creek Apartments, 200 Hollow Tree Lane, around 11:45 p.m. to find flames and heavy smoke. The building was...
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline
HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
Click2Houston.com
Sniffspot lets homeowners rent out their yards as dog parks. This is how it works
HOUSTON – On the website Sniffspot, homeowners or “hosts” list outdoor spaces dog owners can rent for their dogs. KPRC’s Lisa Hernandez explains how it works. For her insights, watch the story in the video player at the top of the page.
Click2Houston.com
The Movement Driving a Brighter Future for Houston Neighbors
HOUSTON – It is a movement driving a brighter future for Houston neighbors. “Not only are we building community, we’re painting community,” said artist GONZO247 who along with a team of volunteers from the community and Comcast Texas is building a sign of hope, brush by brush, in Midtown on what was once a pretty plain wall of the Career and Recovery Resources, or CRR Building, on San Jacinto Street.
Click2Houston.com
20 rabbits rescued from hoarding situation will soon be up for adoption 🐇
HOUSTON – The Arizona Humane Society rescued 139 rabbits from deplorable conditions at a “hoarder home” last month. Twenty of the rabbits are now in the care of the Houston SPCA and will soon be available for adoption. Houston SPCA will post photos and additional information at...
