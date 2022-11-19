ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been transported to the hospital after being shot in the head in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive around midnight and found a man shot in the side of the head.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-shot to death while walking to gas station in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the suspects accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old who was walking to the gas station in southwest Houston. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside an after-hours night club located at 9780 Country Creek Drive around 2:15 a.m. and found that a man had been shot.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man mistaken for inmate files lawsuit after attack by K9 officer

It’s been six months since Jeremie Cummins says he was wrongfully identified as an escaped inmate and arrested by University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston (UTMB) police. Cummins is now looking for some accountability from the officers that he says made a life-changing mistake and his attorney hopes this incident sparks some real change.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man charged after leading deputies on high-speed chase, causing crash that injured 3 people: PCT. 4

A man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase before causing a crash that injured three people has been arrested and charged. Jaquez Moore, 23, has since been booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with evading a motor vehicle, three counts of reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony warrants.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash closes Southwest Freeway at Gessner Road

HOUSTON – The main lanes of the Southwest Freeway northbound are closed at Gessner Road following a major crash. The accident involved two vehicles. No injuries have been reported. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic conditions and plan your route. For more details, go...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

1 firefighter injured, several residents displaced by apartment building fire

HOUSTON – A late night fire at a northwest Harris County apartment building on Saturday sent one firefighter to the hospital and displaced numerous others, authorities said. Firefighters arrived at Rock Creek Apartments, 200 Hollow Tree Lane, around 11:45 p.m. to find flames and heavy smoke. The building was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: United Way 211 Helpline

HOUSTON – The United Way of Greater Houston operates a free confidential helpline that is available 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to learn more about this resource.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Movement Driving a Brighter Future for Houston Neighbors

HOUSTON – It is a movement driving a brighter future for Houston neighbors. “Not only are we building community, we’re painting community,” said artist GONZO247 who along with a team of volunteers from the community and Comcast Texas is building a sign of hope, brush by brush, in Midtown on what was once a pretty plain wall of the Career and Recovery Resources, or CRR Building, on San Jacinto Street.
