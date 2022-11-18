Read full article on original website
Sweeping anti-transient ordinances on OKC City Council agenda
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
Teachers of the Year named in Okla City Public Schools
Teachers in each building in Oklahoma City Public Schools have selected their site Teacher of the Year. The district TOY will be named later. The post Teachers of the Year named in Okla City Public Schools appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
KOCO
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma's, OCPD's response to mental health crises
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department. A news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in...
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa woman sentenced for fraudulently applying for $1M in loans
TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa woman who defrauded banks and credit unions through a complex scheme involving falsified loan applications and lien releases was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 60-year-old Pamela Kathryn Conley to more than...
3 sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail, wire fraud in OKC
Three Oklahoma City residents have been sentenced for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
chickashatoday.com
THREE OKLAHOMA CITY RESIDENTS SENTENCED TO SERVE MORE THAN 21 YEARS COLLECTIVELY IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MAIL AND WIRE FRAUD
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, LAURA R. JOHNSON, 47, THOMAS JOHNSON, SR., 54, and CHERYL M. ASHLEY, 72, all residents of Oklahoma City, were sentenced collectively to more than 21 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to take ownership of more than a dozen real properties without the consent or knowledge of the actual owners, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.
OKC VeloCity
Grocery giant extends to Oklahoma City
Kroger, the nation’s largest grocery retailer, recently opened a 50,000-square-foot spoke facility in Oklahoma City as an extension of their regional fulfillment center in Dallas, Texas. The new Oklahoma City facility is expected to employ nearly 200 full-time associates. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more national investment...
ouhsc.edu
Father-Son Surgery Legacy Comes Full Circle at OU Health
EDMOND — As a third-generation surgeon, OU Health general surgeon Alex Raines, M.D., was exposed to medicine from a young age and admired the role his father played in his patients’ lives. That admiration was reciprocated recently at OU Health when his father, Ed Raines, M.D., arrived from out of state for a temporary surgery assignment and visited his son’s operating room for the first time.
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma universities named as best in the region
Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma Christian University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma State University and The University of Oklahoma have been named as top colleges by The Princeton Review. The review site named the Oklahoma universities to its “2023 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list based on results gathered from students. Students...
Oklahoma County detainee dies after medical emergency
The Oklahoma County Jail officials say a jail detainee has died at a hospital following a medical emergency.
AOL Corp
Live near a dam? It could be crumbling, threatening homes and lives as heavy rains increase
CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story misstated the name of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, and it incorrectly identified the number of evacuees in the Edenville Dam failure. The correct number is 11,000. CLARIFICATION: A sentence about Edenville has been reworded to more clearly describe the materials and stability of the embankment.
Fire Crews Respond To SE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near South Central Avenue and Southeast 23rd Street, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department. Firefighters said people experiencing homelessness got inside the vacant home and were living...
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
