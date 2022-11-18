Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Man in the hospital after hit-and-run on Buck Owens Boulevard: BPD
-- The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on November 21, 2022 at around 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue. They found a man lying in the road suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, and their current...
KMPH.com
Arrests made in connection to the death of a Bakersfield man at a Chris Stapleton concert
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Tuesday the Mountain View Police department announced that five men have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents occurring at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June. The investigation took more than five months. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 pm, Mountain...
2 Arrested for Alleged DUI at Scene of Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on California Avenue and Oak Street around 10:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 in the city of Bakersfield where two people were seen taken into custody for alleged DUI by Bakersfield Police officers at the scene. It is unknown if any of...
Suspect in Custody After Hour-Long Standoff at Motel
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: At approximately 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Bakersfield Police officers were on scene of a suspect inside a motel room refusing to come out after a call was received for shots fired in the area. After an approximate hour-long standoff and multiple call outs, Bakersfield PD...
Bakersfield Now
Police: Missing 16-year-old considered at-risk, last seen near Union and Bernard avenues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing at-risk teen last seen near Union and Bernard avenues. Autumn Heflen was last seen in the 3500 block of Union Avenue on Friday, Nov. 18. She is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away.
Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week. Robles admitted to being drunk […]
thesungazette.com
Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck
Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested after allegedly running over, killing woman at park in July
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a crash killing a 57-year-old woman on July 12 at Jefferson Park. Bakersfield police said on November 17, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hector Robles of Bakersfield for felony manslaughter while intoxicated regarding his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022, in Jefferson Park.
DEVELOPING: Unconfirmed shooting at Bakersfield Walmart, one injured
When Bakersfield Police asked the injured man what happened, he claimed to have randomly started bleeding.
Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield
East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
Police: Man exposed himself to 2 underage girls in northwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who approached two underage girls as they ran along a northwest Bakersfield street and exposed himself. Police released a composite image of the man, who pulled up to the girls in a car Sunday afternoon on Olive Drive, between Allen and […]
Woman to return to Kern for 2nd resentencing in Bradley St. Clair killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last year, Susan Clevenger was resentenced for her role in the 2000 kidnapping and killing of a property manager for whom she worked. Due to changes in the felony murder rule, Clevenger’s murder conviction in the death of Bradley St. Clair was reduced to kidnapping, the underlying felony, and she was […]
Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s […]
One person dead in Delano collision
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
Taft Midway Driller
Thieves steal Christmas from Historic Fort
It's not going to be a very merry Christmas at Taft's Historic Fort after thieves broke into a pair of Seatrains and stole the Fort's Christmas decorations and supplies for the West Kern Adult School. They took 12 Christmas trees and decorations. The loss is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000,...
Murder suspect had firing pin, gun barrel on him during traffic stop: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After using her GMC Yukon to pick up their daughter, Victor Rivera returned and said he “screwed up,” the woman told investigators. Knowing Rivera’s violent temper, she didn’t ask for details, but he told her he “popped someone,” the woman said according to newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in court. She understood […]
