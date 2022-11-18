ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bakersfield Now

Man in the hospital after hit-and-run on Buck Owens Boulevard: BPD

-- The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on November 21, 2022 at around 2:42 a.m. on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue. They found a man lying in the road suffering from moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, and their current...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in death of woman run over in Jefferson Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week. Robles admitted to being drunk […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Man demands money at gunpoint from woman in taco truck

Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to the Los Arbolito Taco Truck in the area of Avenue 256 and Road 204 for an armed robbery. When deputies arrived, the victim told them a man with a gun demanded money from her. She gave him the money and the suspect ran away from the scene. No one was hurt.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested after allegedly running over, killing woman at park in July

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man has been arrested for his alleged role in a crash killing a 57-year-old woman on July 12 at Jefferson Park. Bakersfield police said on November 17, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Investigators arrested 21-year-old Hector Robles of Bakersfield for felony manslaughter while intoxicated regarding his role in the death of a woman on July 12th, 2022, in Jefferson Park.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Leaves 1 Wounded at Walmart in East Bakersfield

East Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A shooting at a busy Walmart left one person wounded Thursday evening, Nov. 17, in East Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department responded to the 6:45 p.m. call for a shooting at the Walmart on Fashion Place where officers found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg who was then transported to a local hospital.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of felony assault in Delano incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a man of felony assault and criminal threats charges filed in connection with an incident in Delano last year. The jury on Thursday convicted Emanuel Velez of two misdemeanors: exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a gun and being under the influence of a drug, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to stealing from Lamont Public Utility District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of stealing money from the Lamont Public Utility District has pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor grand theft charge, according to court records. In 2017, prosecutors charged Tracie White, the district’s former office manager, following an investigation into $228,000 that went unaccounted for between 2010 and 2013. The […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Decision in Wendy Howard case postponed 2 weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No decision was announced Friday as to what will happen next in the case of Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman acquitted last month of murder but who still faces a voluntary manslaughter charge in the shooting death of an ex-boyfriend. Prosecutors may decide to retry Howard or dismiss the case. It’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

One person dead in Delano collision

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died in a collision between a box truck and pick-up truck early Thursday morning in Delano, according to CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the crash site involving a Honda Ridgeline truck and a 35-foot box truck at 5 a.m. When officers arrived the box truck […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman accused of driving with 30K fentanyl pills pleads no contest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge. Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Thieves steal Christmas from Historic Fort

It's not going to be a very merry Christmas at Taft's Historic Fort after thieves broke into a pair of Seatrains and stole the Fort's Christmas decorations and supplies for the West Kern Adult School. They took 12 Christmas trees and decorations. The loss is estimated at $5,000 to $7,000,...
TAFT, CA
KGET

Murder suspect had firing pin, gun barrel on him during traffic stop: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After using her GMC Yukon to pick up their daughter, Victor Rivera returned and said he “screwed up,” the woman told investigators. Knowing Rivera’s violent temper, she didn’t ask for details, but he told her he “popped someone,” the woman said according to newly-released sheriff’s reports filed in court. She understood […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

