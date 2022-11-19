ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lifelong friends host benefit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ILLINOIS STATE
KELOLAND TV

Dawley Farm Village continues to grow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Board of Education Standards hosting Sioux Falls meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards will continue Monday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is hosting its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The official agenda for the meeting lists a public hearing for standards as the sixth item of business and you can listen to the meeting online.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Carter’s infant pajamas being recalled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 50,000 Carter’s infant one-piece fleece, footed pajamas have been recalled. The pajamas, yellow with a heart design and pink animal, were sold in children’s sizes 12, 18, and 24 months. Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. No injuries have been reported. Pajamas were sold at carters.com, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. Find more information at https://www.cartersrecall.com/.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nothing but smiles from new homeowners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved. This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How you can follow along as the Jackrabbits hit the Big Apple

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too. The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Veterans Parkway releases new Environmental Assessment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 through Veterans Parkway in Sioux Falls is getting one step closer. Construction for the remaining 8.7 miles of the project is scheduled to start in 2023 and the Supplemental Environmental Assessment has just been released to the public. You can view the 109-page document below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls

The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

