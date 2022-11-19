Read full article on original website
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
Sioux Falls tradition celebrates 30 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The weather will be chilly but seemingly cooperative for the Parade of Lights in Downtown Sioux Falls on Friday evening, with a daytime high in the mid 40’s and overnight low around 27. Decorated floats will line the historic downtown on Phillips Avenue for its 30th year. Awards in six categories will be handed out after the parade at the Holiday Inn City Centre. The Parade of Lights, a day after Thanksgiving tradition, begins at 7:30 Friday evening.
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota helps feed 1,500 families with Thanksgiving distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
KELOLAND TV
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
KELOLAND TV
Board of Education Standards hosting Sioux Falls meeting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Debate around the proposed social studies standards will continue Monday in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is hosting its second of four statewide meetings on the proposed standards at 9 a.m. at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The official agenda for the meeting lists a public hearing for standards as the sixth item of business and you can listen to the meeting online.
kelo.com
Carter’s infant pajamas being recalled
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 50,000 Carter’s infant one-piece fleece, footed pajamas have been recalled. The pajamas, yellow with a heart design and pink animal, were sold in children’s sizes 12, 18, and 24 months. Small metal wire pieces can be found in the pajamas, posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children. No injuries have been reported. Pajamas were sold at carters.com, Kohl’s, and Macy’s. Find more information at https://www.cartersrecall.com/.
KELOLAND TV
Nothing but smiles from new homeowners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, owning a home is a life-long goal. A Sioux Falls family can now say that’s something they’ve achieved. This Sioux Falls family had nothing but smiles on their faces — and how could they not? They just received the keys to their very own home.
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
KELOLAND TV
Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
KELOLAND TV
How you can follow along as the Jackrabbits hit the Big Apple
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State University’s Pride of the Dakotas marching band will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in one week, and students Gracie Terrall and Jordan Rusche will be there, too. The co-editors in chief of The Collegian will have...
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway releases new Environmental Assessment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 through Veterans Parkway in Sioux Falls is getting one step closer. Construction for the remaining 8.7 miles of the project is scheduled to start in 2023 and the Supplemental Environmental Assessment has just been released to the public. You can view the 109-page document below.
siouxfalls.business
Smoothie King will expand to Sioux Falls
The world’s largest smoothie brand is making it to Sioux Falls. Smoothie King is bringing a franchised location to Empire Place, the retail center in front of The Empire Mall. It will be part of a newly built strip mall next to the one that include Crumbl Cookies. “We’re...
dakotanewsnow.com
Autumn Festival brings over 200 vendors from across the country to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can start your Christmas shopping early thanks to the annual Autumn Festival returning to the Sioux Falls Convention Center. ”It is a great opportunity to come in. It’s nice and warm in here. We’ve got lights in here, we’ve got...
Comments / 0