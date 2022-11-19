Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
MHS had a brief lockdown and “controlled movement” Friday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 17-year-old shooting victim was a student at Meridian High School and Friday the school went on lockdown for a brief time. They also remained on what they call “controlled movement”. That means they limited movement to inside of school buildings only. They released a statement saying, “This is strictly a safety precaution due to events that took place in the city last night.”
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
Meridian, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Meridian. The Southeast Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 19, 2022, 06:00:00.
WLBT
Endangered/Missing Child Alert canceled for two young children of Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for two young children from Columbus, Mississippi. Cylis and Marlie Vaughn have been found safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Ricky Hood
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -As someone who was a member of his local Boys and Girls Club, Ricky Hood wanted to dedicate his life to providing kids with the care and joy they might not get at home. “Well, I’ve been involved in Boys and Girls Club here for 34 years....
WTOK-TV
MPD hosts press conference about uptick in violence in the city
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the recent uptick in violence in the cit’s, Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young held a press conference Saturday to update the public on the department’s efforts to increase safety. A shooting this week claimed the life of a teen and another person was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
14-Year-Old Shot And Killed In Meridian
A 14-year-old was shot and killed in Meridian Thursday, November 17th. According to the Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the shooting happened at Old Barry Road Apartments. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was found lifeless and had a gunshot wound to his torso.
WTOK-TV
Threefoot Wellness turkey give away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Threefoot Wellness was out today at Dumont Plaza handing out free turkeys and educating the public on the recent medical marijuana bill. On January 26, 2022, the Mississippi legislature approved senate bill 2095, the “Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.”. The Mississippi department of health and Threefoot Wellness...
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WTOK-TV
Merrehope celebrates a little holiday cheer as it hosts Trees of Christmas
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas spirit has arrived at Merrehope. The historical site hosted a gala for its Trees of Christmas event Sunday afternoon, where the public was invited to see over 50 trees and displays all decked out in holiday fashion. One Quitman resident, Beverly Oliveros, said this...
KPLC TV
Name of 7th Street homicide victim released
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed on 7th Street. Markquis Silvers, 37, of Macon, Miss., was found dead at a residence on 7th Street, between McNabb and Kayouche streets, according to the initial report. KPLC obtained the initial report through a public...
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County Republican chairman stepping down to run for District 1 supervisor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Bullock, the current chair of the Republican Party in Lauderdale County, has announced he‘s stepping down from that position to hopefully obtain a role that can impact the community even more. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Republican...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for exploitation of vulnerable adult in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County sheriff made an arrest today in the Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult case. 47-year-old Lori Chandler of Cedar Bluff was arrested, and Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott stated that the investigation is ongoing. Chandler’s bond was set at $5,000. Anyone...
WTOK-TV
Jonathan Webster Named ECCC Head Football Coach
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College announced Jonathan Webster as the new Head Coach for East Central football. Webster has over a decade of experience as both a student-athlete and as a coach. He most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville. Coach Webster is pumped for this new position and spoke on why East Central was the place for him.
wtva.com
Nonprofits in Starkville struggling to find funding
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Many nonprofits in Starkville, such as the J.L. King Center and the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC), struggle to give back because of a lack of funding. "When you have a limited number of people behind an organization, it's really hard to do the things you...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus AFB, Omega Psi Phi fraternity congratulate Columbus High School football on historic season
Columbus football fell short of its ultimate goal in the first round of the MHSAA Class 5A playoffs, losing 27-2 to Neshoba Central. The end result doesn’t describe the entire picture for the Falcons, who snapped a five-year playoff drought and put themselves in a possible position to win a district title over the likes of West Point and Lafayette.
WTOK-TV
Mr. George Lee Meyers
Mr. George Lee Meyers, 89, passed away peacefully at his home, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. On October 4, 1933, Donald and Elfie Meyers of St. Paul, MN, presented to the world for the first time, George Lee. Fifteen months later, he became a big brother to his beloved sister Ann.
wtva.com
Arrest made following bar shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection to the triple shooting at a Columbus bar. Police identified the suspect as Larry Hudgins. He's charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened shortly after midnight on Nov. 11 at Yo’ Bar on Bluecutt Road. Three people were...
WTOK-TV
Bell ringers needed for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campiagn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One organization is gearing up to give this holiday season!. The Meridian Salvation Army will be kicking off its Red Kettle Campaign on Monday at Uptown Meridian Mall!. The donations collected from the campaign go right back into the community by helping fund the food pantry...
Commercial Dispatch
Starting back at zero: Candidates in judicial runoffs try to get voters back to polls
As campaigns for a pair of judicial race runoffs enter the home stretch, candidates are focused on motivating voters to return to the polls. Trina Davidson Brooks and Michelle Easterling are vying for 16th Circuit judge, Place 3, while Charles Bruce Brown and Lee Ann Turner are in a runoff to become the first Oktibbeha County Court judge. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29, and the 16th Circuit race will appear on ballots in Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee counties.
