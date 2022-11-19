ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Crews respond to fire at multi-story building in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Cenith Drive in North Myrtle Beach Friday night. Crews arrived and reported a working fire from the top floor of the building, and quickly isolated it to one unit on the top floor with minimal impacts to other units, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash

A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Charges dropped against deputy after 2 died in flooded van

MARION, S.C. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018’s Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van’s driver, former Horry County Deputy Stephen Flood, was convicted […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

