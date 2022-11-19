Read full article on original website
WMBF
Socastee-area fire leaves 3 displaced, investigation underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were displaced after a fire in the Socastee area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard at around 4:45 p.m. As of around 5:45 p.m., officials said the fire was...
wpde.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-story building in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Cenith Drive in North Myrtle Beach Friday night. Crews arrived and reported a working fire from the top floor of the building, and quickly isolated it to one unit on the top floor with minimal impacts to other units, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said.
First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
WMBF
1 hurt in Little River crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
WMBF
Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
Carolina Forest senior center breaks ground to accommodate growing senior community
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — As the senior community on the Grand Strand grows, the need to grow with them does too. The Horry County Council on Aging serves seniors by providing them fun, entertaining chances to socialize and get involved in their community. Elaine Gore, executive director of the HCCOA, said the new Carolina […]
wpde.com
Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
myhorrynews.com
Pedestrian killed in Myrtle Beach crash
A 55-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near The Market Common on Friday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. Around 5:50 p.m., Timothy Jodoin of Myrtle Beach was hit on Farrow Parkway at the Fred Nash Boulevard intersection, according to a news release from Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Charges dropped against deputy after 2 died in flooded van
MARION, S.C. (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a former deputy who was helping to transport two mental health patients who drowned while locked in the back of a van that was driven into floodwaters caused by 2018’s Hurricane Florence in South Carolina. The van’s driver, former Horry County Deputy Stephen Flood, was convicted […]
Surfside Beach town administrator resigns, effective next month
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach town administrator William Shanahan has resigned, according to an email obtained by News13. Shanahan resigned on Thursday via email. The resignation will go into effect Dec. 17. A reason for the resignation wasn’t provided. The Surfside Beach town administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the town, […]
wpde.com
55-year-old pedestrian killed in Market Common, man in custody identified
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pedestrian hit and injured in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach Friday evening died, and one man was arrested in connection to the incident. Timothy Jodoin, 55, was hit on Farrow Parkway near the intersection of Fred Nash Blvd. just before 6...
WMBF
1 seriously injured in Market Common car crash, road closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Friday evening. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the accident happened around 6 p.m. The westbound lanes of Farrow Parkway near Fred Nash Boulevard...
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
WMBF
Body cameras give community transparency, help Florence County deputies with investigations
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A tool that helps deputies during their investigation, and brings down a barrier between the public and law enforcement has been well utilized by Florence County deputies for the last year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office received body cameras in 2021 with the help of the...
3 arrested after rolling shootout, crash on Burcale Road in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County authorities have charged three Myrtle Beach men after a rolling shootout and crash early Wednesday morning on Burcale Road, according to a police report and arrest warrants obtained by News13. Ty’que Crawford, 22, Jyrese Crawford, 23, who are brothers, and Jordan Gore, 21, were arrested by Horry County […]
The Great Christmas Light Show to attract more than 125,000 visitors this holiday season
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 2016, The Great Christmas Light Show has been a staple for families across the Grand Strand and the country’s southeast. It is two miles of driving through more than two million Christmas lights. There are also stops along the way with s’mores, a petting zoo and, of course, […]
WMBF
Lake City community provides turkeys for families in need ahead of Thanksgiving
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - With less than a week away from thanksgiving, one Pee Dee community is helping families one turkey at a time. Residents and the Lake City Boys and Girls Club made it all possible. Diann Brown, a mother of 11, was one of many who said...
2 women dead in Robeson County crash after driver runs through stop sign, highway patrol says
Two women are dead after an SUV driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their van, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
wpde.com
'Deep desire to help:' Meet Myrtle Beach's first coordinator to tackle opioid crisis
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach has its first Opioid Program Coordinator, Michelle Smith, to help tackle the opioid crisis within the region. Originally from Bethel, Connecticut, Smith moved to the area in 2004 and graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a major in Sociology, a concentration in Criminology and received the Sociology Department’s Outstanding Student Achievement award for 2011-2012.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Eden
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 19-20 is Eden, a black and white dog with the Grand Strand Humane Society. Eden is between two and three years old, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is fantastic in the car, good with other dogs and loves kids,” Robinson […]
