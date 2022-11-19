Read full article on original website
counton2.com
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the...
live5news.com
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
Police searching for missing North Charleston man
Officers with the North Charleston Police department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
counton2.com
Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire
Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5. Hollywood house fire impacting family...
SLED investigating deputy involved shooting in Pee Dee Area
A deputy involved shooting in the state’s Pee Dee region late last week, is under investigation. SLED has been called in after a shooting Thursday in Williamsburg County.
abcnews4.com
No injuries reported after vehicle struck during car chase in West Ashley: CCSO
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies say no serious injuries were reported after a suspect struck another vehicle during a car chase from West Ashley to downtown Charleston Saturday night. The chase started after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation before 11 p.m....
BCSO investigates shooting in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
live5news.com
Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
Police: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in South Carolina road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Aug. 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
abcnews4.com
Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
counton2.com
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm …. Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr.
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton County, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
abcnews4.com
Man wanted for questioning for North Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department issued a Wanted for Questioning for a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 22. Anyone with information regarding the location of Justen Emil Logan,31, is to contact Detective Russ at (843)...
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
Crews respond to Saturday morning fire in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters extinguished a structure fire in Georgetown County early Saturday morning. According to Georgetown County Fire and EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Bertie Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday. Officials asked the public to avoid the area. Limited details are available.
live5news.com
Preacher who lost wife in Charleston church shooting to hold prayer march
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston minister who lost his wife in the Charleston church shooting in 2015 will lead a prayer march through the Holy City on Sunday. The Rev. Anthony Thompson says forgiveness is a key part of his ministry. Thompson will lead a prayer march starting at...
