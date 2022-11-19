ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

counton2.com

1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies 36-year-old victim of Clubhouse Road crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County coroner has identified the 36-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash on Clubhouse Road early Saturday morning. Kendall J. Brown, 36, of Jacksonboro, South Carolina, was discovered deceased in his vehicle in a wooded area off the right side of the roadway, the coroner said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Red Cross assisting 5 after Georgetown fire

Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr. Hollywood house fire impacting family of 5. Hollywood house fire impacting family...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WSAV News 3

BCSO investigates shooting in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights. BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report […]
BURTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: 1 injured in Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office first responded to reports of shots fired in the Colonial Heights area at 8:08 p.m. Investigators drove out to the Burton and did not...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Meet 'Gander': Goose Creek PD's newly-named therapy dog

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — After thousands of votes, Goose Creek Police Department's new therapy dog has a name!. "Gander" was the winning name out of 1,800 votes, the department posted on Facebook. The department's new therapy pup is thanks to a donation from Lesia's Goldendoodles. Some names that...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm …. Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain. Ridgeville holds vigil to honor ‘hero’ Lavel Davis …. There were lots of heavy hearts on South Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville Sunday evening as hundreds gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Lavel Davis Jr.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Man wanted for questioning for North Charleston armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department issued a Wanted for Questioning for a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 22. Anyone with information regarding the location of Justen Emil Logan,31, is to contact Detective Russ at (843)...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

