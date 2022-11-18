ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County’s 4-17 Southern Speedway could be torn down & replaced with entertainment venue

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vhx1Q_0jGLGEsX00

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s the end of the road for race fans in Charlotte County. The 4-17 Southern Speedway may be torn down to build an entertainment venue.

It’s the only track of its kind here in Southwest Florida. You may know big-time racers like Ross Chastain, who got their start here.

Thursday, Airport Authority Commissioners voted to move forward in negotiations with Smugglers Event Management instead of the current speedway owners or a motocross group.

“Our goal is to bring a multi-use facility that can be used not only for concerts, festivals, family friends events, corporate events, boat shows, car shows, but with an upgraded food and beverage component that you don’t normally find at let’s say a fairgrounds,” Jerry Cleffi said, general manager of Smugglers Events.

Current owner, Jon Gentry, was hoping the motocross group would win the build if they didn’t get a chance to lease again. The group had told him they wanted to keep the track and allow them to use it.

Instead, Smugglers plans to demolish the existing infrastructure and build a concert venue fit with a permanent stage and shipping containers for an upgraded food and beverage scene.

The loss of the track will be felt by thousands across Southwest Florida.

“There’s typically between pits and stands, 2500-3000 people that come through [weekly],” Gentry said. “They plan their family vacations around these big races like the one coming up next week.”

Next weekend’s big race may be the last main event to happen at the speedway. They’re hoping to add a few races to fill up the rest of the calendar year, but it doesn’t take the pain away.

“[The] racing community, they’re pretty well devastated,” Gentry said. “It’s just sad to see something go away that’s been here so long.”

Smugglers said whenever they get the green light, they’re ready to start renovations, which means tearing down the track for good.

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
speedonthewater.com

OPA Englewood Waterfest Worlds Schedule—Full Day Of Action Ahead

With the nine-boat Bracket 700-class fleet already on the course today and duking it out to settle national and world titles this weekend, the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach World Championships are off to a good start. The official registration number for the two-day event came in at 45 teams, according to the final roster. (Two boats are listed as scratches from today’s action.) While that is a substantial drop from the 69-boat total that competed at the Southwest Florida venue last year, it’s a solid turnout considering the hurdles the waterfront community faced following Hurricane Ian and that the world titles in the catamaran classes were settled a week ago in Key West.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Brewbound.com

Fat Point Brewing to Open New Location in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL – Fat Point Brewing is expanding north along the Suncoast and will be opening a new location in Sarasota at University Town Center (UTC). The craft brewery, originally founded in Punta Gorda, will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue. “Fat Point...
SARASOTA, FL
aiexpress.io

Residents Concerned with Plan to Widen 59th Street West

BRADENTON — A serious roadway challenge accepted by the Manatee County Fee is advancing ahead by the design section, however some residents who stay alongside 59th Road West have issues with the challenge’s preliminary plans which embrace widening the 59th Road hall that connects Manatee Avenue to Cortez Highway to 4 lanes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of The Most Significant Beachfront Properties on The Entire Gulf Coast in Sarasota Seeking for $16.8 Million

8218 Sanderling Road Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 8218 Sanderling Rd, Sarasota, Florida is a private resort-like compound with over 300 feet of direct beachfront rests on over 4-acres between the tranquil blue Gulf of Mexico waters and the quiet banks of Heron Lagoon in the Sanderling Club. This Home in Sarasota offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8218 Sanderling Road, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Red tide is drifting north and is now at the mouth of Tampa Bay

Red tide is drifting north along the Gulf coast from Southwest Florida and is now being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Red tide, which has been found off the coast of Manatee and Sarasota counties, is inching north. Water samples taken this week by state environmental officials show very low concentrations of the organism that causes red tide was detected along the Sunshine Skyway and the northern tip of Anna Maria Island, where Tampa Bay meets the Gulf of Mexico.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Golf carts burst into flames at The Dunes in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — Several golf carts in a parking lot burst into flames at The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club on Sanibel Friday afternoon. The Sanibel Fire Department was on the scene, putting water on the burning golf carts. Crews were able to extinguish the flames. The cause of...
SANIBEL, FL
SuncoastPost

Foreigner Brings the Greatest Hits to Sarasota’s Van Wezel

Foreigner had a busy week before arriving in Sarasota. Lead singer Kelly Hansen announced on network TV that in 2023 they will be embarking on a Farewell Tour as founder Mick Jones looks to retirement. After a great run rejuvenating the band and rocking audiences around the world for 45 years, they want to go out on a high note and give the fans one more chance to rock with Foreigner.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy