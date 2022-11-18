The West Virginia cross country team have finished its 2022 season, placing 27th at the NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday. Junior Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers with a time of 20:03.2 and finished 24th in the race. McCabe started off strong as she held second-place after the 2k mark, but slowly fell as the race continued. She dropped 13 spots between the 4.9k mark and the finish, going from 11th place to 24th.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO