Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's hoops improves to 3-0 with win over Appalachian State, 72-51
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s basketball team finished a three game home slate to start their season, defeating the Appalachian State Mountaineers 72-51 to improve to 3-0. The WVU Coliseum has played host to three wins in three games for the start of Dawn Plitzuweit’s time as the Mountaineers'...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU wrestling sweeps Mountaineer Quad with dominating victories
The West Virginia wrestling team dominated and swept the Mountaineer Quad, beating Edinboro University, Glenville State, and Big 12 opponent Northern Colorado at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 20. The Mountaineers cruised past Glenville State in the first dual of the night 37-9 Jace Schafer started the momentous effort off...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU cross country finishes 27th at NCAA Championships
The West Virginia cross country team have finished its 2022 season, placing 27th at the NCAA Championship Meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday. Junior Ceili McCabe led the Mountaineers with a time of 20:03.2 and finished 24th in the race. McCabe started off strong as she held second-place after the 2k mark, but slowly fell as the race continued. She dropped 13 spots between the 4.9k mark and the finish, going from 11th place to 24th.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's hoops to host Appalachian State on two-game win streak
The inaugural season of the Dawn Plitzuweit era continues for the West Virginia women’s basketball team, as the undefeated Mountaineers host the Appalachian State Mountaineers in Morgantown. So far this season, two games have brought two easy victories for the Mountaineers. Opening night resulted in an 81-31 drubbing of...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU football loses bowl eligibility in Senior Day defeat to Kansas State, 48-31
The West Virginia football team hosted No. 15 Kansas State for Senior Day on Saturday Nov. 19 at Milan Puskar Stadium, as the Mountaineers fell to the Wildcats in a 48-31 first-half shootout. The Mountaineers (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) took on the Wildcats (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) to try and...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball loses 3-0 to Texas Tech in second-to-last match on the road
The West Virginia volleyball team lost its ninth straight match, falling to the Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 on the road in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers (7-21, 0-15 Big 12) struggled to maintain a close match with the Red Raiders, falling in their ninth straight match ahead of a season-finale matchup with No. 1 Texas Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Daily Athenaeum
Huggins says the team has 'lots of work to do' following 920th win and rout of Penn
Head Bob Huggins is now tied for the third most winningest coach in NCAA history, but following his 920th win and a rout of the Penn Quakers 92-58, the Hall of Fame coach says the team still has plenty to work on. The West Virginia men's basketball team is heading...
Daily Athenaeum
Tucker shines as No. 4 WVU rifle defeats No. 11 NC State in fall season finale
The No. 5 WVU rifle team concluded its fall season on Friday after hosting No. 11 NC State, where the Mountaineers claimed a 4751-4687 victory. Senior Mary Tucker was the highlight of the day for the Mountaineers (10-1, 5-0 GARC). She set the school record for aggregate score with 1196 and set the NCAA record for smallbore with 597.
Daily Athenaeum
Huggins becomes third all-time winningest coach as WVU rolls Penn, 92-58
Head coach Bob Huggins became the third all-time winningest head coach in NCAA history on Friday, as the West Virginia men's basketball team dominated the Penn Quakers 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers (4-0) started out pretty fast by winning the tip and immediately putting up two on the...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU defensive back Charles Woods entering the transfer portal
West Virginia football defensive back Charles Woods announced on Saturday that he will be entering the transfer portal and will leave WVU. Woods made the announcement on his Instagram story before WVU's matchup against Kansas State on Saturday, writing, "Thank you WVU. Commitment coming soon." Woods suffered a broken ankle...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Volleyball vs. Texas Tech 11/19
WVU volleyball loses 3-0 to Texas Tech in second-to-last match on the road.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Cross Country NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Meet

Daily Athenaeum
Charles Woods Instagram Announcement
WVU defensive back Charles Woods entering the transfer portal.
Daily Athenaeum
‘Chopped’ chef joins WVU in opening new Mexican dining station
WVU Dining Services is partnering with Aarón Sánchez, an award-winning chef, TV personality, author and philanthropist known for his position as a judge on Fox’s hit television series “Masterchef” and for co-starring in Food Network’s “Chopped.”. Sánchez will be working with the new...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU holds vigil honoring transgender lives lost to violence
WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center held a vigil Thursday in remembrance of transgender people who have died due to acts of anti-transgender violence. The event opened with a statement from Ellen Rodrigues, director of the LGBTQ+ Center. “We are here today to remember the lives we could not save,” Rodrigues said....
