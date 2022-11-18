Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Video shows speeding cars losing control and crashing into parked cars on Outer Drive
A major road on Detroit’s east side was shut down, early Monday, as police responded to a multi-car crash with critical injuries. WWJ’s Charlie Langton was on the scene.
42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank
A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
Detroit News
Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash
A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
fox2detroit.com
DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
Man found shot to death in car at Detroit gas station, police searching for suspect
An investigation is underway after a man was found murdered in his car Saturday night on Detroit’s west side at a gas station near 8 Mile and Greenfield Roads.
Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
2 shot, including teenager in separate incidents in downtown Detroit
Two people were shot in downtown Detroit during two separate incidents Friday night, police said. One shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue.
Family of Ki'Azia Miller holds vigil after she was killed by Detroit police
Many tears were shed today for a mentally ill woman who was shot and killed by Detroit Police more than a week ago.
Michigan road closed for hours after driver overturns tractor-trailer
According to a tweet from MSP First District, the crash occurred around 7:13 a.m.
Police investigate after couple found dead in Rochester Hills home
A couple was found dead inside their home in Rochester Hills Friday afternoon, according the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Have you seen Alyssa? Detroit woman missing for nearly two months
Police said Alyssa Itchue, 28, was last heard from when she spoke to her mother on September 20th. Her mother told police she has not been able contact Itchue since.
fox2detroit.com
OCSO: Elderly Rochester Hills couple found dead in home, high level of carbon monoxide inside
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - An elderly Rochester Hills couple was found dead inside their home Friday afternoon, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The OCSO and the Rochester Hills Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Avon Rd around 3p.m. Friday on the report of a man and woman who were unconscious and not breathing.
The Oakland Press
Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions
Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit father still searching for answers after 22-year-old son fatally shot
22-year-old Rashad Kimball was shot and killed after being dropped off by his father at his apartment complex on Detroit's east side. Kimball was an accomplished boxer and artist.
U-Prep Detroit shares legacy of Northville couple killed in car crash
From Northville Township, to Dexter, to the city of Detroit, communities in southeast Michigan are in mourning this week after the loss of Northville couple Manal Kadry and Omar Salamen on November 12
2 teens and an 8-year-old killed when vehicle slams into tree, rolls over in Lincoln Park
Witnesses to a crash that killed three young people Downriver say speed is to blame after the vehicle slammed into a tree and flipped over Thursday evening.
Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
Comments / 0