Lincoln Park, MI

Black Enterprise

42-Year-Old Michigan Man Takes An Uber To A Rob Bank

A Michigan man is in jail after he used an Uber to rob a bank, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Forty-two-year-old Jason Christmas allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank in Southfield, Michigan last week by using an Uber. Christmas took the Uber to the branch on Greenfield Road and had the driver wait while he went inside to rob the bank, unbeknownst to the driver. According to the police, Christmas used an Uber because his driver’s license was suspended, and he was worried about getting caught driving without it.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Memorial gathering planned Monday for Northville couple who died in crash

A Northville couple who died in a late-night rollover crash Nov. 12 will be honored in an online memorial service Monday night. Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier roads. The couple died at the scene.
NORTHVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Three killed in fatal rollover crash in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Park Police and the Downriver Mutual Aid Accident Investigation Task Force are investigating a wreck that killed three young people and injured two others.The speeding car landed on the yard of Jennifer Kruger's home on Cicotte Avenue just east of Porter Thursday night.Surveillance cameras in the area captured the moments before the crash.One camera shows the headlights of a car barreling through the railroad tracks as another camera picks up the driver losing control, slamming into a tree, and flipping over."I heard a couple of booms, I think it was two booms....
LINCOLN PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Novi motorist dies in crash in icy conditions

Novi police believe a 67-year-old Novi man died in a crash after he lost control of his vehicle in icy road conditions early on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officers were dispatched to the crash at about 6:15 a.m. on Novi Road between Trans X and Gen Mar roads, near Grand River Avenue, the Novi Police Department said in a statement.
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

Armed robbery suspect chased down by MSP trooper in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A person suspected of armed robbery was chased down and arrested by a Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.According to MSP, troopers received a message from Detroit Police at around 3:00 a.m. The dispatch described a vehicle with several people suspected of an armed robbery at a location near Plymouth Road and Ward Street.When troopers arrived, they saw several Detroit Police cars less than a quarter mile away near the intersection of Plymouth and Schaefer. They also said multiple suspects were seen running from the vehicle described by dispatchers.At that point, police say one trooper ran after a 29-year-old suspect while the other tried to contain other suspects at the scene.The trooper chasing down the 29-year-old on foot tried using a taser to stop them, but that did not work. However, the suspect was caught after they fell while running. That suspect was turned over to Detroit Police.No one was hurt during the incident.
DETROIT, MI

