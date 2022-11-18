Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
Prospect Street in Wethersfield reopens after suspect put into custody: Police
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A portion of Prospect Street that was closed since Friday is now reopened after police placed a suspect in custody, police told FOX61 Saturday morning. Wethersfield police were called to Tristian Court around 10 a.m. Friday to assist East Hampton police in serving arrest and search warrants, officials said.
Eyewitness News
Update on investigation in Naugatuck
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
Eyewitness News
Cheshire Police: Vehicle collides with multiple cars at different locations
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - At 4:15pm today, the Cheshire Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Highland Avenue between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue. The crash involved one vehicle colliding with multiple vehicles at different locations, according to police. The crash came to an end at...
NECN
Conn. Man Accused of Killing 1-Year-Old May Have Been Seen in New Haven
Police are continuing to search for a man they are calling a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old child in Naugatuck and new photos released by investigators show he may have been in New Haven. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and...
Connecticut State Police: One killed in New Hartford crash on RT. 202
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a car crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Stedman Road, according to state police. Police said a Ryder truck traveling westbound on Route 202 crossed the double yellow line in the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a Honda […]
Women From Bridgeport Accused Of Stealing $2,642 Worth Of Items From Local Store
Two Fairfield County women have been charged with allegedly shoplifting more than $2,600 in goods from a Connecticut Boscov. The incident took place in New Haven County on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Boscov at 1201 Boston Post Road in Milford. Yeni Cuatencos, age 21, and Maricela Cortez, age 41,...
Eyewitness News
Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
NBC Connecticut
Police Attempt to Serve Arrest Warrant in Wethersfield
There was a large police presence on Prospect Street, or Route 287, in Wethersfield and the road was closed between Willow Street and Ridge Road. Wethersfield police are working with East Hampton police, Newington police, and the Capital Region Emergency Services Team to attempt to serve an arrest warrant, according to police.
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Waterbury police provide update on shooting that left undercover cop hurt
Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. FORECAST: From unseasonably cool to downright cold!. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said cold air arrives over the weekend. Here is his Friday noon forecast. SCENE VIDEO: Crews respond to house fire in Portland. Updated: 6 hours ago. Middletown fighters, who...
NECN
Police Search for Homicide Suspect After Death of 1-Year-Old in Connecticut
A 1-year-old child has died and Naugatuck police are looking for the man they are calling a suspect. Officers responded to a home at 150 Millville Avenue around 11:30 am Friday and found a 1-year-old girl had been killed. Police identified 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini as a possible suspect. Naugatuck Police...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Enfield father arrested, believed to be responsible for child's overdose
New Haven teacher, Patrick Smith, from Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School is in the running to receive a Grammy Award. Deputy United States Marshall James Masterson is said to be justified during shooting incident. Undercover officer shot in Waterbury. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police are on the lookout for...
Enfield Police looking for help identifying larceny suspect
The Enfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman involved in a larceny.
New Haven police release new photos of suspect in liquor store clerk shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police released security camera photos of the shooting at a liquor store last week, and are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. On November 12, at 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a person shot at the Yale Bowl...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
5 transported to hospital after Manchester crash
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say five people were sent to the hospital following a serious motor vehicle accident in Manchester Friday night. Three vehicles were involved in the incident around 6:30 p.m. in the area of West Middle Turnpike and the I-84 Overpass. Among the five people was a child, police said. According to […]
American Flag burned at a home in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Torrington police are investigating after an American Flag was burned in town on Friday morning. Police said around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Church Street for the report of an American Flag on a home being lit on fire. Police said it was determined the flag was lit […]
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
