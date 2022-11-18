ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

newscenter1.tv

Take a look at the 40th annual Festival of Trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Festival of Trees is an annual event at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the opera house. There are fully decorated trees and...
KEVN

Holiday art market is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Staple and Spice Market is there for all your holiday needs

The holidays can be an anxiety-inducing time for many of us. We’re constantly thinking about the pressures of hosting our families and friends for holiday dinners, making sure we get our holiday shopping done, and stressing about what to get for whom. While we can’t get rid of all your stress for you, we can offer some great tips, with the help of our friends with Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. “We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!

Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
RAPID CITY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’

Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Young well still down, but little effect to residents

SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed. In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Southside Service Station gets new owners

BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

More snow on the way

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
RAPID CITY, SD

