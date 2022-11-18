Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at the 40th annual Festival of Trees
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead is celebrating their 40th anniversary. The Festival of Trees is an annual event at the Homestake Opera House in Lead. The event is one of the main fundraisers for the opera house. There are fully decorated trees and...
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
KELOLAND TV
Staple and Spice Market is there for all your holiday needs
The holidays can be an anxiety-inducing time for many of us. We’re constantly thinking about the pressures of hosting our families and friends for holiday dinners, making sure we get our holiday shopping done, and stressing about what to get for whom. While we can’t get rid of all your stress for you, we can offer some great tips, with the help of our friends with Staple and Spice Market in Rapid City.
KEVN
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. “We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
newscenter1.tv
Cheer on Rowan Grace at this upcoming watch party!
Beginning at 6:00, the public is invited to The Park at 707 Mountain View Road for a special viewing of the show. Host Brandi Schutz explained about the requirements for the event. Who is Brandi Schutz?. Aside from the host of the event, Schutz is the Owner, Manager, and CEO...
newscenter1.tv
To feed or not to feed: Four things to know about giving your pet certain Thanksgiving foods
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Making sure everyone has a good Thanksgiving also includes your cats and dogs. A question that might pop into your head is, “should I feed my pet this food or not?”. Here are a few things to know about what your pet can and...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
newscenter1.tv
Graphic design students from OLC experience a first-of-its-kind event at Elevate Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A first-of-its-kind event gave students from Oglala Lakota College (OLC) an opportunity to learn more about the marketing and graphic design career Friday at Elevate Rapid City. Here are things to know about this event:. 22 photos of the workshop:. The workshop. Graphic design majors...
KEVN
SD DOT seeks public input on Neck Yoke Road project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The public is encouraged to give their thoughts on a potential construction project on the intersection of Neck Yoke Road and Highway 16 in Rapid City. The potential project by the South Dakota Department of Transportation includes asphalt surfacing, grading, as well as a bridge...
Black Hills Pioneer
Young well still down, but little effect to residents
SPEARFISH — The Young well, which services the city’s east side, is still down for the count as efforts to fix the faulty flow station have apparently failed. In June, the well was shut down due to a then unknown issue under the surface. The water department was able to re-route clean material from other pump stations to make up for it, but officials were concerned going into the summer months, when water usage is typically higher, prompting them to enact the city’s water conservation alert system. However, no steps beyond “enhanced voluntary conservation alert” status was required.
KEVN
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
Black Hills Pioneer
Southside Service Station gets new owners
BELLE FOURCHE — John and Mary Cronk recently purchased Southside Service Station from Vern Bills, who owned the business for 43 years. “My brother managed it for 38 years, and the reason we sold it is because he’s 70 years old, and it’s time for him to retire,” Bills said.
newscenter1.tv
Thanksgiving travel: Quiet weather making for less stressful Thanksgiving plans
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head Thanksgiving week!. We’ll see widespread 40s and 50s across the area this week, with a speed bump on Wednesday when we expect a cold front to push through the area. Will...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: 30 of the top cowboys compete in the Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 3rd Annual Broncs in the Black Hills was held Saturday night at the Kjerstad Event Center in Rapid City. The event featured 30 of the top saddle bronc riders from across the country competing for $25,000 in prize money. The highlights, which will be...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
