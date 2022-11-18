ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

1 hurt in Little River crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River early Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of East Highway 9 and Sea Mountian Highway at around 7:25 a.m. The person hurt was taken to...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes through fence, hits home in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed through a fence Wednesday and hit a home in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened in the area of Chateau Drive and Gailard Drive, HCFR said. Two cars crashed and one of the vehicles drove through a fence, hit a shed […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on 2 new stations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue broke ground Friday on two new multi-million dollar fire stations. Both stations will cost approximately $2.5 million and are estimated to be built in early 2024. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said the goal is for everyone in Horry County to live within five miles of […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Capt. Christine Berry

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “First Responder Friday,” we introduce you to Capt. Christine Berry with Horry County Fire Rescue. “I wanted to do something that I felt like every day would give back to the community,” Berry said. And that’s exactly what her job entails. Twenty-two and a half years dedicated […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire contained at Lake City manufacturing warehouse, chief says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a warehouse fire Thursday around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Church and Acline Street in Lake City. Lake City Fire Chief Randy Driggers said Carter Mill Manufacturing was burning, but was not sure what started the fire. Driggers said the...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Multiple crews respond to warehouse fire in Lake City

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Lake City warehouse fire is under investigation after five crews from around the Pee Dee worked to put it out. The Lake City Fire Department was called to a warehouse fire on Church Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The warehouse located was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy