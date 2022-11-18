HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a reported house fire Saturday in the Socastee area that displaced three people and blocked multiple lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:47 p.m. on the 3000 block of Socastee Boulevard, HCFR said. According to HCFR, the fire is now under […]

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO