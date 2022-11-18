Read full article on original website
Related
campussafetymagazine.com
i-PRO Grants Program Helps K-12 Educators Improve School Security
I-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly a division of Panasonic), a security solutions provider, is celebrating American Education Week by encouraging K-12 institutions to tap the free-of-charge services of its Grants Program to help procure funding for security infrastructure projects needed to protect students, staff, and schools. In 2013, i-PRO (then Panasonic)...
Agriculture Online
Farm Credit agencies launch new team to boost farmer success
Three Farm Credit associations have launched a new team specifically focused on arming farmers with up-to-date market analyses and fostering their success. “We want to make sure they are as successful as they can be, and one of the areas we think is an opportunity to make them more successful is to put together a group of industry analysts that's very focused on the needs of our clients,” says Matthew Roberts, senior grains analyst for Terrain, the name of the team.
Utah Small Business Credit Initiative launches end of Nov., providing $69 million in funding
UTAH — On November 9, The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity announced the launch of its Utah Small Business Credit Initiative, a federally funded lending program that should make it […]
Federal grant ensures “Internet for All” in Pamunkey Tribal Nation
Under a new federal program, everyone living on the Pamunkey Tribal Reservation in King William County will soon have access to high-speed internet.
Shaylon Scott is helping diverse-led small businesses grow and thrive
Shaylon Scott is the executive director of Founders First CDC, a national nonprofit and small business accelerator that helps diverse small businesses grow and thrive. She’s an award-winning speaker, nonprofit executive, community leader, entrepreneur, and published writer. What do you consider your superpower to be?. I consider my voice...
Get a Job in Tech: Tim's Experience as a Developer Advocate
I am a Developer Advocate at StreamNative, working with the open source Apache Pulsar community. I have been working in tech related jobs from analyst to web master to programmer to field engineer to sales engineer to developer advocate for over 22 years. What is your educational background?. I have...
hstoday.us
DHS OSDBU and SBIR to Host First SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization in collaboration with the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to host the first SBIR Pre-Solicitation Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event. The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is one of the largest public–private partnerships in the United...
5 Key Ways to Create an Innovation Culture
Here are five ways to ensure innovation is a part of your business.
ceoworld.biz
Six Reasons to Get Invested in the Switch to Solar
Over the past decade, we have seen a dramatic rise in energy costs across the United States. As a result, we have seen an uptick in the number of people turning to solar energy for their homes. Now more than ever, more people are seeing the benefits of turning to...
Comments / 0