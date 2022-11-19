Actually so glad this happened. She cheated on Jason with Harry. Did she really think Harry was ready to be a step-dad to 2 children? She wanted to up and move her children to England so she could be close to Harry. She needed to be taught a lesson.
Well that relationship went nowhere, maybe now Olivia can stop going around to concerts partying like she's a college student and realize she has kids that she will be a role model for.
Jason and Olivia would break up with or without Harry. So I hope she enjoyed those 2 years. You only live once and soon she will be 40. enjoy it while you can. don't become Jlo
Related
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'
The truth behind Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah Belle’s ‘creepy’ photo
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Getting Cozy? Brad Pitt Spotted With Paul Wesley's Ex-Wife Ines de Ramon
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Harry Styles Health Condition Revealed: Pop Star Continues to Cancel More ‘Love on Tour’ Shows
Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’
Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)
Meghan Trainor Opens Up About Losing 60 Lbs After Being In A 'Dark Place'
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
E! News
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 40