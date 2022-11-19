ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamosa, CO

Alamosa Valley Courier

12th annual Alamosa Christmas Light Parade is Dec. 17

ALAMOSA — The 12th annual Alamosa Christmas Light Parade is just around the corner. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Main Street in Alamosa. Floats covered in Christmas Lights will travel down Main Street and turn South on Alamosa Ave. The Alamosa Christmas...
