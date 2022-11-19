Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Bill Metz Elementary one of 21 schools to receive Governor’s Bright Spot Awards
MONTE VISTA — Bill Metz Elementary School in Monte Vista will receive $50,000 in addition to being named among 21 winners of the Governor’s Bright Spot Awards. Gov. Jared Polis announced the winners Friday. The funding is emergency relief funding aimed at helping students recover from the challenges...
Alamosa Valley Courier
12th annual Alamosa Christmas Light Parade is Dec. 17
ALAMOSA — The 12th annual Alamosa Christmas Light Parade is just around the corner. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Main Street in Alamosa. Floats covered in Christmas Lights will travel down Main Street and turn South on Alamosa Ave. The Alamosa Christmas...
