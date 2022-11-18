ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix movies: Top 10 most-watched from last week

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago

Fire flicks on Netflix

Regardless of the time of the year or weather outside, sometimes it's always good just to curl up and watch a movie . Now the least relaxing part of the process: Picking one to watch. To help yourself out, check out which flicks have been the most-watched movies on
Netflix over the past week ending November 13:

10. "Hotel Transylvania 2"

Hours watched: 7,920,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

9. "The School for Good and Evil"

Hours watched: 8,850,000 | Weeks in top 10: 4

8. "Where the Crawdads Sing"

Hours watched: 10,830,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

7. "The Bad Guys"

Hours watched: 12,190,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

6. "Minions & More Volume 2"

Hours watched: 13,510,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

5. "The Good Nurse"

Hours watched: 15,060,000 | Weeks in top 10: 3

4. "Medieval"

Hours watched: 18,230,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

3. "Enola Holmes"

Hours watched: 18,650,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

2. "Falling for Christmas"

Hours watched: 48,360,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1

1. "Enola Holmes 2"

Hours watched: 62,860,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2

