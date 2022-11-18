Netflix movies: Top 10 most-watched from last week
Fire flicks on NetflixRegardless of the time of the year or weather outside, sometimes it's always good just to curl up and watch a movie . Now the least relaxing part of the process: Picking one to watch. To help yourself out, check out which flicks have been the most-watched movies on Netflix over the past week ending November 13:
10. "Hotel Transylvania 2"Hours watched: 7,920,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
9. "The School for Good and Evil"Hours watched: 8,850,000 | Weeks in top 10: 4
8. "Where the Crawdads Sing"Hours watched: 10,830,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
7. "The Bad Guys"Hours watched: 12,190,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
6. "Minions & More Volume 2"Hours watched: 13,510,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
5. "The Good Nurse"Hours watched: 15,060,000 | Weeks in top 10: 3
4. "Medieval"Hours watched: 18,230,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
3. "Enola Holmes"Hours watched: 18,650,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
2. "Falling for Christmas"Hours watched: 48,360,000 | Weeks in top 10: 1
1. "Enola Holmes 2"Hours watched: 62,860,000 | Weeks in top 10: 2
