New technology at FGCU’s Water School addressing water quality issues in SWFL

ESTERO, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water School has been open since August, but Friday’s Grand Opening featured some of the high-tech equipment that researchers are going to be able to use to address the water quality issues that affect Southwest Florida.

“I would say when you look at the facility, it’s state of the art; any facility in the country would want this on their campus.” said Dr. Mike Parsons, “when you look at a lot of the way the building that was designed, and the instrumentation that was put in the building, it’s addressing issues of local interest. Red tide, blue-green algae, sea level rise, hurricanes…”

The building is designed specifically for water quality science, and during Friday’s event, the University unveiled what they’d been working on. State of the Art-tech like Artificial Intelligence can recognize microbes from just a small water sample.

“We can go out in the field now once we have this really trained up. We can take a water sample and immediately have it start giving us, hey, this is what’s in the water, this is the abundance of what’s in the water,” said Emily Brown, a Marine Ecologist.

For issues like red tide, which we are seeing right now in the Gulf of Mexico, it’s crucial to understand and combat a pervasive problem, and the research doesn’t stop there. Each lab has a purpose designed to help Southwest Florida, with open doors to the public.

“We want Southwest Floridians to view this as their water school, not just where we teach their kids, but this is their water school. We want you to come here, to feel comfortable here, to talk about the issues of our time. Regardless of your talents, we can find a place for you to help here.” said Greg Tolley from the Water School.