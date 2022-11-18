ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolgeville, NY

1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York

Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?

What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
Firefighters rescue dog from Snowbird Lake

Forestport, N.Y.-- Firefighters braved the icy waters of Snowbird Lake in Forestport Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 PM after a yellow lab had ventured onto the thin ice and fell through. Fire crews had to use an inflatable rescue boat to reach the dog, who was then transported to a local veterinarian's office for evaluation. The dog is expected to be ok. This was the first call for the newly formed ice rescue team comprised of members from Barneveld and Holland Patent fire departments.
