Sunday Sports: Gouverneur football falls, one North Country team left standing in the state football playoffs
MECHANICVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sunday afternoon high school football from Mechanicville High School, where the Gouverneur Wildcats met Warrensburg-Lake George in a State Class C regional contest with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Warrensburg-Lake George strikes first when Tristen Hitchcock plows in from a yard...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
1 to 2 feet of lake effect snow to hit much of Central New York
Syracuse, N.Y. — One to 2 feet of lake effect snow is expected to blanket much of Central New York by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A lake-effect snow warning has been issued for Oswego, Cayuga, and Oneida counties until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. The warnings for Oswego and Oneida finish at 4 a.m. Monday but northern Cayuga County gets an earlier finish at 1 a.m., weather officials said.
LIVE ENDED: Saratoga Shooting Press Conference
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
Lake effect snow causes delays, closings in some North Country, Oneida County schools
Heavy snow and winds caused some schools in the North Country and Oneida County to delay or close on Monday. Some communities got more than 20 inches of snow from the lake-effect bands that hit Sunday and overnight, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of Jefferson County are...
WKTV
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
cnyhomepage.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gunfight in upstate NY wounds 3, including Vermont deputy
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gunfire on the streets of Saratoga Springs, New York, left at least three people wounded, including an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from Vermont who was shot multiple times by police. The gunfire broke out at 3 a.m. Sunday in the historic downtown of the small city, known for its thoroughbred horse racing. Two men were shooting at each other as police arrived, including a deputy from the Rutland County Sheriff’s Office. Saratoga Springs officials say the responding officers shot the deputy when he didn’t drop his weapon. The deputy’s girlfriend was grazed by a bullet. A man from Utica was shot by the sheriff’s deputy. All three were hospitalized in stable condition.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
WKTV
What will become of St. Luke's & St. E's?
What will become of St. Luke's Hospital? St. Elizabeth Medical Center?. As the shiny, new, Wynn Hospital continues to take shape in downtown Utica, by contrast, its two predecessors are really starting to look their ages.
WKTV
Firefighters rescue dog from Snowbird Lake
Forestport, N.Y.-- Firefighters braved the icy waters of Snowbird Lake in Forestport Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 3 PM after a yellow lab had ventured onto the thin ice and fell through. Fire crews had to use an inflatable rescue boat to reach the dog, who was then transported to a local veterinarian's office for evaluation. The dog is expected to be ok. This was the first call for the newly formed ice rescue team comprised of members from Barneveld and Holland Patent fire departments.
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out.
