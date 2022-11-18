ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the...
NBC Sports

Pursuit of Sean Payton looms, if it hasn’t already started

In past years, while Sean Payton was coaching the Saints, November and December would be the time for Sunday Splash! reports (Payton himself coined the term) suggesting that this year would be his last year in New Orleans. Last year, which actually was his last year in New Orleans, there...
NBC Sports

Cowboys piling on, now holding 37-3 lead on Vikings

The Cowboys are rolling. The Vikings aren’t. Dallas has 365 yards and a 37-3 lead on the Vikings, and it’s safe to say Minnesota will not rally today. The Cowboys have scored on all seven possessions, with four touchdowns and three field goals. Ezekiel Elliott scored his second...
On3.com

Miami Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn

Miami (Fla.) Central quarterback Keyone Jenkins has committed to Auburn. Jenkins announced his decision on Saturday after leading Miami Central to a 34-30 playoff win over Northwestern Friday night. Jenkins had been committed to Florida International since July. “I love it at Auburn, man,” Jenkins told Auburn Live. “The fans,...
NBC Sports

Steph's dagger sparks great sideline reaction from Rockets coach

When playing against Steph Curry and the Warriors, it's best to expect the unexpected. Houston Rockets assistant coach John Lucas didn't get the memo Sunday as his squad fell to Golden State 127-120 at Toyota Center, and that was made evident by his shell-shocked reaction to Curry's dagger three in the game's fourth quarter.
NBC Sports

Bengals lose Joe Mixon to concussion

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is out of today’s game against the Steelers after suffering a concussion. Mixon had seven carries for 20 yards and three catches for 42 yards when he exited the game in the third quarter. Under NFL rules, Mixon will have to go through the...
NBC Sports

Steph shocked self with dagger shot, 'night night' celebration

Sometimes Steph Curry surprises himself with the shots he makes on the court. To help seal the Warriors' 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Sunday night, Curry, falling backward, threw up an off-balance 3-pointer to give Golden State a 126-117 lead over Houston with 34 seconds remaining. He followed the dagger shot with his liveliest "night night" celebration to date.
NBC Sports

Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return

It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup. With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.
NBC Sports

Inside the Ndamukong Suh deal

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh waited to pick his next team. On Thursday, he did. Here’s a look at the details of the one-year deal with the Eagles that covers the balance of the season. 1. Signing bonus: $250,000. 2. Base salary: $750,000 for eight weeks, fully guaranteed. 3....
NBC Sports

See Steph's incredible reaction to JK's slam dunk vs. Rockets

There isn’t much that can surprise Steph Curry in his 14th NBA season, but leave it to Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga to knock the Splash Bro out of his seat -- literally. In the second quarter of Golden State’s matchup with the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Toyota Center,...
NBC Sports

Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh have differing views on loss to Pats

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.
NBC Sports

Steph seals first road win with wild shot, 'night night' gesture

The Warriors finally got a win on the road, and it wouldn’t have been complete without Steph Curry telling the Houston Rockets goodnight. Near the end of Golden State’s 127-120 win over the Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center, the reigning NBA Finals MVP pulled out the “night night” gesture he made world-famous during Golden State’s 2022 playoff run after sinking a game-sealing three.
NBC Sports

Giannis throws tantrum, ladder after terrible night at free throw line

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the feel-good stories in the NBA. He’s one of the guys fans root for, even those who don’t root for the Bucks. The two-time league MVP is a testament to all the hard work he has done throughout his life to build his skill set and become one of the best players of all-time.
NBC Sports

Tennessee QB, Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker suffers torn ACL

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL in his left knee, the team announced Sunday. Hooker sustained the season-ending injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 63-38 loss to South Carolina. On an option play, Hooker...
