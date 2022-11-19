Alabama basketball score vs Jacksonville State: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball is looking to score its fourth victory of the season when Jacksonville State comes to Coleman Coliseum on Friday.

The No. 16 Crimson Tide (4-0) is fresh off its first road game, a win at South Alabama. The Gamecocks (1-1) have only played two games so far, and this will be a second consecutive road game for them.

"Jacksonville State is tough," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "Ray (Harper) has won everywhere he's been."

Alabama enters the game as the nation's leading rebounding team, averaging 58.3 per game, and in rebound margin per game (24).

"They're going to test us on the glass more than we've been tested the first three games," Oats said. "Right now, we're leading the country in rebounding margin, but the first three teams we played really didn't crash the offensive boards hard. They got back to keep us out of transition. I think (Jacksonville State coach Ray Harper)'s teams are pretty tough, physical, give effort, so he's going to test us a little bit more on the offensive glass. If we can rebound it defensively, maybe we can get our offense going a little better against these guys out in transition with them crashing like I think they will."

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

