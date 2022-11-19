PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO