KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KVIA
El Paso Stonewall Democrats will host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations will host a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil will be held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on...
Police say homeless man beaten in Northeast El Paso, left in critical condition
UPDATE: According to police, the victim has been identified to be a 50-year-old homeless man who was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to Hawaiian Royale. The man has since been hospitalized and is in critical condition. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating an assault on the 8700 block of […]
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso
UPDATE: According to police, a 42-year-old pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver. The 23-year-old driver returned to the scene after initially fleeing. The driver was then placed under arrest and charged with accident involving death with a $16,000 bond. ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are reporting a […]
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
KVIA
1 man dead, another arrested following pedestrian crash in West El Paso
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 42-year-old man was crossing Mesa street early Sunday morning when they were hit by a car and killed. Investigators say the man was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Police originally labeled the incident as a hit-and-run crash, but later...
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
26-year-old man arrested for firing shots downtown
On November 19, 2022, The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of someone firing a gun in the air from inside a car.
KOLD-TV
SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
KOLD-TV
Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.
Police: Man loses control of vehicle, killed in rollover crash along US 54
UPDATE: According to police, a 65-year-old man was traveling north on US 54 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver died at the scene. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early Sunday morning. According […]
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
UPDATE: Man arrested after he allegedly assaulted 2 police officers
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave. Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be […]
KVIA
Guatemalan man killed in hit-and-run crash along Loop 375; Juarez man arrested
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian struck while crossing Loop 375 from south to north died from his injuries Thursday, according to El Paso police. Investigators say the victim, a 52-year-old male from Guatemala, was running across the road with a group of about six other men. On Thursday night,...
Border Patrol agents complete eight-week 'rigorous training'
U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Tucson Sector recently hosted an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Ft. Huachuca.
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice
EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
