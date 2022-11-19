ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KOLD-TV

Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Driver arrested after initially fleeing scene of fatal crash in West El Paso

UPDATE: According to police, a 42-year-old pedestrian was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by a driver. The 23-year-old driver returned to the scene after initially fleeing. The driver was then placed under arrest and charged with accident involving death with a $16,000 bond. ORIGINAL: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are reporting a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

SILVER ALERT: Pima County father, son missing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert had been issued for a Pima County father and son who went missing late last week. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said John Euber, 67, and Jeffrey Euber, 34, were last seen near Houghton and Snyder on Friday, Nov. 18.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Goodyear man arrested after shooting that killed 1, injured 5 in Avondale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin reportedly shot at vehicles, killing a man while driving on a freeway in Avondale on Saturday. During the shooting, Avondale officers say Pipkin drove on and off the freeway multiple times between 107th Avenue and Fairway Drive on Interstate 10 when he reportedly started to shoot at drivers. Pipkin shot at two cars on the freeway, exited I-10, and then re-entered to shoot at more cars. Police say he eventually crashed his car into a motorcyclist. The motorcycle driver is in the hospital, but officials say they are in stable condition. Police say 34-year-old Gabrial Sotello of Glendale died from a gunshot wound. Three others, including a minor, were injured from gunshot wounds, and another victim was injured in the crash.
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

Police: Man loses control of vehicle, killed in rollover crash along US 54

UPDATE: According to police, a 65-year-old man was traveling north on US 54 when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected. Police say the driver died at the scene. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — STI is currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one person early Sunday morning. According […]
EL PASO, TX
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TUCSON, AZ
KVIA

Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car. That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said. No other people were involved. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Man arrested after he allegedly assaulted 2 police officers

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave. Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be […]
EL PASO, TX
KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
TUCSON, AZ
KVIA ABC-7

Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice

EL PASO, Texas- A much anticipated hearing in the Walmart mass shooting case Thursday morning left many questions unanswered - mainly about who is prosecuting the capital murder case. The El Paso County District Attorney's Office sent Charles Vance to represent the state. El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales was not present for the hearing. The post Judge in Walmart mass shooting case puts El Paso’s District Attorney on notice appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

