Rob Sand wins second term as auditor

Good morning.

Democrats will officially hold onto one statewide office in Iowa after this month's election.

Republican Todd Halbur called Democratic incumbent Rob Sand Friday to concede in the state auditor's race. That makes Sand the last statewide elected Democrat after longtime Attorney General Tom Miller and Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald were ousted this year.

Halbur came within 3,000 votes of defeating Sand, and had planned to request a recount of the race. But on Friday he said his campaign didn't have the resources to coordinate a recount effort — and he blamed the state Republican Party for not helping him.

"This leaves me with no other option than to abandon this recount effort just as the state GOP organization has abandoned my campaign," he said.

The state GOP, meanwhile, sent me a statement that said "successful candidates knock doors, attend events, talk to voters and raise money."

So there seem to be some hard feelings there.

Over in Scott County, Democrats are now ahead by six votes in an Iowa House race after election officials completed an administrative recount of the county's absentee ballots.

The Republican there will request a recount of the House race. And it seems like Republicans in a handful of other House races are requesting recounts as well.

None of that will change the fact that Republicans will maintain strong majorities in both the Iowa House and Senate after this month's election.

This is Stephen, feeling thankful for the election workers who are doing all this counting instead of me. Send all your recount gossip to sgrubermil@registermedia.com.