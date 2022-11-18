Ocala courts: Six felony cases resolved. Two defendants still await sentencing

Six felony cases were recently resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center.

State v. Nelson Servando Ferguson

Jurors returned a guilty verdict against Nelson Servando Ferguson on Friday afternoon.

Ferguson's charges included attempted manslaughter with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was found not guilty of possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Jury decides:Was it murder or suicide? Jury acquits Ocala man charged in death by knife wound to neck

Two cases resolved:Guilty verdict in grand theft case; probation for felony battery

Bail granted:Shooting video emerges in attempted murder trial that ends in hung jury; defendant granted bail

The 22-year-old is presently at the Marion County Jail. Sentencing was delayed until a pre-sentencing investigation is completed. He has other pending charges.

The Ocala man was arrested in 2019 in connection with a case where a woman was shot in the legs three times. Deputies said the residence where the victim was located was shot at multiple times.

The trial lasted two days and was presided over by Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

State v. Tyrone Leon Patterson Jr.

On Nov. 14, Tyrone Leon Patterson Jr. was scheduled to select a jury for his charges of crash/leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death, DUI manslaughter, arson of a structure, evidence tampering, and giving false report of a crime to law enforcement.

A jury wasn't selected; instead, Patterson pleaded no contest to arson of a structure, evidence tampering and giving false report of a crime to law enforcement.

He was sentenced to five years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Charges of DUI manslaughter and crash leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death were dropped by prosecutors.

State Attorney's Office officials said they were unable to find the witness who could say that Patterson was behind the wheel of the vehicle. Without the witness, prosecutors said, they could not move forward with the more serious offenses.

Patterson, 31, was arrested in 2019 after it was alleged the Reddick man was the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed James S. Leocal. The body of the 26-year-old man, who was homeless, was discovered on the side of the road in the 1100 block of Northwest 38th Avenue.

Ocala police officials were told Patterson torched his car and reported it stolen.

State v. Roberto Andres Torres-Torres

On Nov. 16, Ocala man Roberto Andres Torres-Torres was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse without great bodily harm.

Originally, law enforcement officials had charged the 36-year-old with sexual battery.

He has five days of credit from the jail, records show. Circuit Judge Pete Brigham presided over the hearing.

Torres-Torres cannot have any contact with the victim, must comply with a sex offender treatment program at his own expense, and must complete a substance abuse evaluation at his own expense.

According to an Ocala police report, Torres-Torres consumed alcohol with a juvenile and then had sexual contact with her.

State v. James Lazaruswayne Day

Herndon sentenced 39-year-old James Lazaruswayne Day to five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation on Monday when he pleaded no contest to lewd, lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12.

He has credit for seven days already spent at the county jail, and his prison and probation time are to run concurrently, records indicate.

As part of the plea agreement, Day cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim's mother and must register as a sexual predator.

A convicted felon, the Ocklawaha man was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and accused of having sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl.

State v. Brayant Elwyn McCullough

Court documents show Brayant Elwyn McCullough was found guilty after a day-long trial on Nov. 16. He was charged with travel to meet a minor after use of computer to lure child and use computer to seduce solicit lure child.

Sentencing for the 34-year-old man was delayed until next year so a pre-sentencing investigation can be completed.

The Anthony man was among a dozen men charged in 2021 as part of the "Dirty Dozen" operation, where local and regional law enforcement officials targeted men who were using the internet to arrange sexual encounters with juveniles.

State v. Christie Fannon

Christie Anne Fannon, 37, of Ocala, entered a guilty plea on Friday to cultivating cannabis and possession of cannabis more than 20 grams. A charge of possession of a place for manufacturing a controlled substance was not pursued by prosecutors.

She was sentenced to three years of probation. As part of her agreement, Fannon must complete a substance abuse evaluation at her own expense.

Two years ago, members of the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, or UDEST, were called to a home in Anthony where they found more than 100 marijuana plants. Officials said the plants were in various stages of growth.

Fannon, who was at the residence, did not speak to drug officials at the time of her arrest.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.