New director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office talks 'Tulsa King,' challenges ahead

She may not be a filmmaker, but Jeanette Stanton is taking her seat in the director's chair for Oklahoma's movie, television and music business.

On Friday, Stanton was announced as the new director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office. She succeeds Tava Maloy Sofsky, who in October exited her state job to become the Cherokee Nation's new film commissioner .

“We are thrilled to announce that Jeanette is taking on this important role,” said Brent Kisling, executive director at the Oklahoma Department of Commerce , in a statement. “The film industry in our state is burgeoning and there is great potential for future growth, both in terms of productions we can recruit to the state, but also when it comes to growth of workforce and permanent industry infrastructure.”

A division of the state Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as develop opportunities for growth within those sectors.

"I'm an advocate for film — and music for that matter — and an advocate for the arts. ... This is about workforce and the industry as a whole, the vendors and the new infrastructure — and that's business at the end of the day. So, I feel that I'm well suited for that," Stanton said.

In 2014, Stanton joined the Oklahoma Film + Music Office as deputy director under then-director Jill Simpson, now the executive director of the new Oklahoma City Film & Creative Industries Office . Within a few months of Stanton joining the state office, Simpson stepped down as director, and Sofsky was hired as her successor .

A 1999 University of Oklahoma graduate who previously worked as a business development manager, Stanton takes on the director's role 18 months after the Oklahoma Legislature passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new $30 million a year state film and television incentive — and less than a week after the premiere of the Sylvester Stallone streaming series "Tulsa King," the biggest scripted TV series to ever film in Oklahoma, bringing an estimated spend of more than $56 million to the state.

Here are nine questions with Stanton about her new job:

1. How does your former role as deputy director differ from your new role?

"There's no doubt I certainly have big shoes to fill. After eight years of supporting the office under previous leadership, the director position is obviously more forward-facing. ... But I look forward to the opportunity to further shape the direction of the program."

2. What did you learn from the two previous directors?

"Stay positive, stay the course, would probably be one of the biggest things I've learned from both of them. In looking ahead, (I'm) focusing on collaboration and maximizing the resources the state currently has to keep the pipeline running."

3. What's the impact of having something as high profile as 'Tulsa King' film here?

"That we did it. There were so many strong partners, it was truly all hands on deck as far as the communities and the city leadership. They filmed in over 10 communities statewide.

"So, I think it's a message that we're ready, we're poised, and we definitely want more."

4. What are your thoughts on how the industry has grown in the state? Do you think it's sustainable?

"We have the largest incentive we've ever had as a state. I think we've proven that we can handle the business, for sure. As you know, we've seen 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Tulsa King' and then smaller independents like 'What Rhymes with Reason,' coming from a local (filmmaker) . ... There is still a lot of growth to be had — and going from $8 (million) to $30 (million) is pretty incredible. ... We've had so much state, city and community leadership, that support is stronger than ever.

"I think there is still room to grow, obviously, but there's so much industry stakeholders and new infrastructure. Our crews are ready to work, our cities are ready to participate, so I am excited about what's next."

5. What is your film background?

"I haven't had a producer's role or a below-the-line crew role. I have not been shy to let people know that. ... Being here eight and a half years so far — and listening and understanding the role of commerce — I think that my background suits the position. I know that's going to be different for the industry, because the last two people did have production experience. But I'm here to listen; I'm here to learn."

6. What do you hope to see with the new film incentive going into 2023 and the new legislative session?

"As an industry, I think the focus is definitely more jobs, and obviously, bringing in more productions and finding a way that we can do that. I think, overall, we all have the same goal in mind. So, as we approach session, it's my and the office's role to listen, collaborate and use the information we have to present the best scenario for the workforce and the industry as a whole."

7. Do you see particular challenges on the horizon?

"For any state and their film incentive, when session starts, it's always a challenge. So, I look forward, actually, to the challenge. I think the biggest challenge ... is easing the concerns, making the correct adjustments to the program that we need to make to support our local industry, while also recruiting new business — which is a big challenge. ... I know it sounds kind of weird, but I am looking forward to the challenge of just improving what we have."

8. Are you excited about keeping up with the changing industry? We all know that the film business has been upended by the pandemic.

"One thing I've learned about film is it is ever-changing, but it's so exciting. Every day is different, which, I think, is what's great about it. ... When COVID hit and the we all went home, at the film office, we weren't really sure what was gonna happen: Were we not gonna get any more applications? Was everyone gonna stop filming?

"But when April (2020) hit, we received the more applications in one month than we had ever received. So, it was really telling that it wasn't going away. I have learned that filmmakers — and music makers — they are a resilient industry. They truly are — and I appreciate that so much. And over the last eight years, I think it's rubbed off on me just a little bit. ... So, I'm here for the good, the bad and the ugly."

9. Are there films that you love or are inspired by?

"I enjoy all different genres: I love a good comedy, a good horror, a good rom-com."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: New director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office talks 'Tulsa King,' challenges ahead