ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates in Week 14

By Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49OG15_0jGLF7kU00

Follow the Week 14 Friday night action live as The Enquirer gives you real-time score updates on all the playoff matchups from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

If you want to stay up to date with all o f The Enquirer's coverage of high school sports and your favorite college and professional teams, be sure to download the free Cincinnati.com sports app. It is available for IOS and Android .

Each week, The Enquirer will do an extensive wrap-up of the previous weekend's high school football action before previewing the upcoming games. Do you have a football box score to report to The Enquirer? Email the prep sports desk at prepsports@enquirer.com.

Ohio

  • Moeller 38, Lakota West 20 - FINAL

More: OHSAA DI regional football final: Moeller ends Lakota West season for 2nd straight year

Lakota West - 0 13 7 0 - 20

Moeller - 7 17 14 0 - 38

M - Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick)

LW - Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

M - Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

M - FG Mitchell 36

M - Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick)

LW - Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick failed)

M - Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick)

LW - Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick)

M - Shade 7 run (Mitchell kick)

Records : M 12-1, LW 12-1

  • Kings 46, Anderson 42 - FINAL

More: 'This is so special.' Kings tops Anderson in shootout for 1st-ever regional championship

Anderson - 13 9 6 14 - 42

Kings - 22 10 14 0 - 46

A - Berg 34 pass from Scalf (Goethe kick)

K - Mussari 47 pass from Kocher (Wik pass from Kelly)

A - Berg 1 run (kick failed)

K - Mussari 6 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 26 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

A - FG Goethe 23

K - FG Wik 27

A - Berg 2 run (pass failed)

K - Kocher 49 run (Wik kick)

K - Kocher 51 run (Wik kick)

A - Berg 1 run (pass failed)

K - Kocher 4 run (Wik kick)

A - Alvarez 26 pass from Scalf (Smith pass from Scalf)

A - Smith 18 pass from Scalf (kick failed)

Records: K 13-1, A 8-6

  • Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17 - FINAL

More: 'I'm proud of them.' Top-ranked Badin football's perfect season ends in DIII thriller

Badin - 10 0 7 0 - 17

Tippecanoe - 3 7 7 3 - 20

T − FG Kleather 42

B − FG Warner 30

B − Russo 4 run (Warner kick)

T − Merry 28 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick)

B − Buckle 19 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick)

T − Liette 32 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick)

T − FG Kleather 23

Records: B 13-1, T 13-1

  • Wyoming 7, Taft 0

Taft - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Wyoming - 0 0 7 0 - 7

W- Hester 59 run (Rummer kick)

Records : W 14-0, T 11-3

More: 'Our guys just battled.' Wyoming grinds out 7-0 win over Taft for DIV regional title

Kentucky

  • Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21 - FINAL

More: 'We don't quit.' Newport Central Catholic uses timely defense to beat Kentucky Country Day

Newport Central Catholic – 21 0 7 0 - 28

Kentucky Country Day – 0 7 6 8 - 21

NCC – Runyon 24 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 59 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 2 run (Barth kick)

KCD – Harris 6 run (Popa kick)

KCD – Humphries 12 pass from Harris (kick failed)

NCC – Runyon 7 pass from Smith (Barth kick)

KCD – Keene 6 pass from Harris (Harris run)

Records : NCC 11-2, KCD 9-3

  • Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12 - FINAL

More: Beechwood rolls to another Kentucky semifinal spot after handling Shelby Valley

Beechwood – 21 21 0 7 – 49

Shelby Valley – 0 0 6 6 – 12

BW – Flaherty 25 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Johnson 5 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

BW – Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Robinson Jr. 28 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

BW – Craycraft 35 INT return (Kappes kick)

SV – Newsome 4 run (kick failed)

BW – Harney 1 run (Cardosi kick)

SV – Bentley 56 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

Records: BW 12-1, SV 10-3

  • Lloyd 41, Breathitt County 32 - FINAL

More: 'This feels amazing:' Lloyd advances to state semifinals for first time in 19 years

Breathitt County - 12 7 0 13 - 32

Lloyd - 8 14 6 13 - 41

BC – Combs 20 run (kick failed)

L – Zulager 67 kickoff return (Sebastian run)

BC – Gibson 4 run (pass failed)

L – Zulager 4 run (Westwood kick)

L – Zulager 15 run (Westwood kick)

BC – Combs 20 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 4 run (kick failed)

BC – Combs 9 run (run failed)

L – Sebastian 65 run (kick failed)

BC – Combs 2 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 28 pass from Collins (Westwood kick)

Records : L 10-3, BC 9-3

Indiana

  • East Central 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 21 - FINAL (OT)

WATCH: IHSAA Class 4A Football Semi State Highlights: Roncalli vs. East Central

East Central sophomore kicker Nathan McFee's overtime field goal lifted the Trojans to a 24-21 win over Roncalli.

Play of the Game

Special teams played a huge role in this game. McFee's field goal sealed the win, but Eli Aston's field goal block with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime. Aston came flying off the right side, timed his leap perfectly and swatted the kick out of the air with two hands.

Turning point

Aston's field goal block completely changed the course of the game. If Roncalli converts the field goal, East Central would've had about 35 seconds to get into field goal range or go all the way to the end zone. Big plays aren't the Trojans' specialty, so Aston's block saved the game for his team.

Player of the Game: Eli Aston

Aston has to be the choice here. Both running backs had great performances, but Aston made key plays on offense and special teams. Aston threw a 24-yard completion to running back Josh Ringer, setting up a Ringer touchdown run. And the 5-11 senior caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Burton.

Roncalli - 7 0 7 7 0 — 21

East Central - 0 7 7 7 3 — 24

R — Luke Hansen 5 run (Parrett kick)

EC — Cole Burton 1 run (McFee kick)

EC — Josh Ringer 2 run (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 20 run (Parrett kick)

EC — Eli Aston 12 pass from Burton (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 4 run (Parrett kick)

EC — McFee 22 FG

Rushing — East Central: Ringer 36-150, Ryan Brotherton 19-73, Burton 4-(minus-6). Roncalli: Hansen 41-204, Andrew Baugh 1-1, Nolan Tunny 1-(minus-1), Arik Moyers 3-(minus-3).

Passing — East Central: Burton 5-6-0, 50; Eli Aston 1-1-0, 24. Roncalli: Moyers 4-6-0, 86.

Receiving — East Central: Brotherton 2-34, Ringer 2-27, Aston 2-13. Roncalli: Tunny 4-86.

  • Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7 - FINAL

WATCH: Indiana High School football semistate highlights: Monrovia at Lawrenceburg

Monrovia - 7 0 0 0 — 7

Lawrenceburg - 14 21 0 0 — 35

L — Teagan Bennett 10 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 2 run (Hinthorne kick)

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 93 kickoff return (Emery Newlin kick)

L — Bennett 18 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 34 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Alex Witte 41 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

Rushing — Lawrenceburg: Bennett 23-194, Witte 11-77, Niko Ferreira 2-6, Hayden Saylor 2-6, Brayden Combs 1-3, Ahaus 3-(minus-1). Monrovia: Jozy Hand 13-28, Dominic Kindle 5-19, Kostrzewski 1-15, Brayton Belcher 4-13, Ethen Followell 2-7, Adam Bales 1-7, Tyler Romer 1-3, Adam Mehmedov 1-1, Asher Clements 1-(minus-1), Jackson Faires 1-(minus-3), Corbin 1-(minus-4), Eli Wagner 3-(minus-17).

Passing — Lawrenceburg: Logan Ahaus 3-6-0, 91. Monrovia: Wagner 4-9-0, 45; Faires 1-1-0, 13.

Receiving — Lawrenceburg: Witte 1-41, Brennan Bushman 1-38, Noah Knigga 1-12. Monrovia: Byrnes 2-30, Wagner 1-13, Belcher 1-9, Hand 1-6.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates in Week 14

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Operation Football semi-state scores - Nov. 18, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The state finals in the Indiana high school football playoffs have been set after Friday night's semi-state games. Valparaiso 22, Fort Wayne Snider 21 (F/OT) State championship: Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m. Class 4A. New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9. East Central 24, Roncalli 21 (F/OT) State championship:...
INDIANA STATE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Xavier — The Report Card

OFFENSE (A-) Xavier head coach Sean Miller has a reputation for producing high-end and tough-minded defensive teams. In his first year back with the program, the Musketeers may not quite be there yet, but this was an impressive offensive performance by the Hoosiers against a respectable, physical, high major defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio

Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Spreading love and harmony through the Peace Bowl Classic

CINCINNATI — Youth football players are hitting the field to send a message of peace and unity throughout Cincinnati. It’s part of the annual Peace Bowl Classic. “It’s awesome because you can always count on your friends to help you through whatever you need to,” football player with the Peace Bowl Classic, Kenyon Brooks, said.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best

The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
beckersspine.com

Dr. John Larkin debuts smart knee implant in Kentucky

John Larkin, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Beacon Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Erlanger, Ky., completed the world's first operation using a smart knee implant, Link NKY reported Nov. 18. Dr. Larkin used Zimmer Biomet's Persona IQ implant in the operation, which uses sensors to collect data on the patient's...
ERLANGER, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Student journalists shed light on NKU president's departure

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The reporting of some student journalists at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) could shed some light on the announcement of the university’s president, Dr. Ashish Vaidya’s coming departure. NKU announced Vaidya will leave his post effective Dec. 19, 2022 at a recent NKU Board...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer pursuing new job amid budget deficit

NKU’s Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Administration and Finance Jeremy Alltop is seeking a new job, according to an article from Central Michigan University. Alltop, who only began at NKU four months ago in July 2022, has become a finalist for the vice president of finance position at Central Michigan University (CMU). CMU publicly announced that Alltop would be visiting the university on Monday, Nov. 14, along with two other candidates in the following two days.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Fox 19

Talawanda School District cancels classes due to illness, sub shortage

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Talawanda School District announced Sunday evening that schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to illness. According to Talawanda Schools’ Director of Communication Holli Hansel, both students and staff have been getting sick at a high rate. In addition, the schools are unable to...
OXFORD, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy