Greater Cincinnati high school football playoff scores and updates in Week 14

Follow the Week 14 Friday night action live as The Enquirer gives you real-time score updates on all the playoff matchups from Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

Ohio

Moeller 38, Lakota West 20 - FINAL

Lakota West - 0 13 7 0 - 20

Moeller - 7 17 14 0 - 38

M - Weeder 2 run (Mitchell kick)

LW - Gilbert 13 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick)

M - Marshall 1 run (Mitchell kick)

M - FG Mitchell 36

M - Marshall 7 run (Mitchell kick)

LW - Lloyd 10 pass from Bolden (kick failed)

M - Jacon-Duffy 10 pass from Ponatoski (Mitchell kick)

LW - Bolden 49 run (Bohn kick)

M - Shade 7 run (Mitchell kick)

Records : M 12-1, LW 12-1

Kings 46, Anderson 42 - FINAL

Anderson - 13 9 6 14 - 42

Kings - 22 10 14 0 - 46

A - Berg 34 pass from Scalf (Goethe kick)

K - Mussari 47 pass from Kocher (Wik pass from Kelly)

A - Berg 1 run (kick failed)

K - Mussari 6 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

K- Mussari 26 pass from Kocher (Wik kick)

A - FG Goethe 23

K - FG Wik 27

A - Berg 2 run (pass failed)

K - Kocher 49 run (Wik kick)

K - Kocher 51 run (Wik kick)

A - Berg 1 run (pass failed)

K - Kocher 4 run (Wik kick)

A - Alvarez 26 pass from Scalf (Smith pass from Scalf)

A - Smith 18 pass from Scalf (kick failed)

Records: K 13-1, A 8-6

Tippecanoe 20, Badin 17 - FINAL

Badin - 10 0 7 0 - 17

Tippecanoe - 3 7 7 3 - 20

T − FG Kleather 42

B − FG Warner 30

B − Russo 4 run (Warner kick)

T − Merry 28 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick)

B − Buckle 19 pass from Ritzie (Warner kick)

T − Liette 32 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick)

T − FG Kleather 23

Records: B 13-1, T 13-1

Wyoming 7, Taft 0

Taft - 0 0 0 0 - 0

Wyoming - 0 0 7 0 - 7

W- Hester 59 run (Rummer kick)

Records : W 14-0, T 11-3

Kentucky

Newport Central Catholic 28, Kentucky Country Day 21 - FINAL

Newport Central Catholic – 21 0 7 0 - 28

Kentucky Country Day – 0 7 6 8 - 21

NCC – Runyon 24 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 59 run (Barth kick)

NCC – Runyon 2 run (Barth kick)

KCD – Harris 6 run (Popa kick)

KCD – Humphries 12 pass from Harris (kick failed)

NCC – Runyon 7 pass from Smith (Barth kick)

KCD – Keene 6 pass from Harris (Harris run)

Records : NCC 11-2, KCD 9-3

Beechwood 49, Shelby Valley 12 - FINAL

Beechwood – 21 21 0 7 – 49

Shelby Valley – 0 0 6 6 – 12

BW – Flaherty 25 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Flaherty 4 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Johnson 5 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

BW – Flaherty 2 run (Kappes kick)

BW – Robinson Jr. 28 pass from Hayden (Kappes kick)

BW – Craycraft 35 INT return (Kappes kick)

SV – Newsome 4 run (kick failed)

BW – Harney 1 run (Cardosi kick)

SV – Bentley 56 pass from Johnson (kick failed)

Records: BW 12-1, SV 10-3

Lloyd 41, Breathitt County 32 - FINAL

Breathitt County - 12 7 0 13 - 32

Lloyd - 8 14 6 13 - 41

BC – Combs 20 run (kick failed)

L – Zulager 67 kickoff return (Sebastian run)

BC – Gibson 4 run (pass failed)

L – Zulager 4 run (Westwood kick)

L – Zulager 15 run (Westwood kick)

BC – Combs 20 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 4 run (kick failed)

BC – Combs 9 run (run failed)

L – Sebastian 65 run (kick failed)

BC – Combs 2 run (kick good)

L – Zulager 28 pass from Collins (Westwood kick)

Records : L 10-3, BC 9-3

Indiana

East Central 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 21 - FINAL (OT)

East Central sophomore kicker Nathan McFee's overtime field goal lifted the Trojans to a 24-21 win over Roncalli.

Play of the Game

Special teams played a huge role in this game. McFee's field goal sealed the win, but Eli Aston's field goal block with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter sent the game to overtime. Aston came flying off the right side, timed his leap perfectly and swatted the kick out of the air with two hands.

Turning point

Aston's field goal block completely changed the course of the game. If Roncalli converts the field goal, East Central would've had about 35 seconds to get into field goal range or go all the way to the end zone. Big plays aren't the Trojans' specialty, so Aston's block saved the game for his team.

Player of the Game: Eli Aston

Aston has to be the choice here. Both running backs had great performances, but Aston made key plays on offense and special teams. Aston threw a 24-yard completion to running back Josh Ringer, setting up a Ringer touchdown run. And the 5-11 senior caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cole Burton.

Roncalli - 7 0 7 7 0 — 21

East Central - 0 7 7 7 3 — 24

R — Luke Hansen 5 run (Parrett kick)

EC — Cole Burton 1 run (McFee kick)

EC — Josh Ringer 2 run (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 20 run (Parrett kick)

EC — Eli Aston 12 pass from Burton (McFee kick)

R — Hansen 4 run (Parrett kick)

EC — McFee 22 FG

Rushing — East Central: Ringer 36-150, Ryan Brotherton 19-73, Burton 4-(minus-6). Roncalli: Hansen 41-204, Andrew Baugh 1-1, Nolan Tunny 1-(minus-1), Arik Moyers 3-(minus-3).

Passing — East Central: Burton 5-6-0, 50; Eli Aston 1-1-0, 24. Roncalli: Moyers 4-6-0, 86.

Receiving — East Central: Brotherton 2-34, Ringer 2-27, Aston 2-13. Roncalli: Tunny 4-86.

Lawrenceburg 35, Monrovia 7 - FINAL

Monrovia - 7 0 0 0 — 7

Lawrenceburg - 14 21 0 0 — 35

L — Teagan Bennett 10 run (Ryan Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 2 run (Hinthorne kick)

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 93 kickoff return (Emery Newlin kick)

L — Bennett 18 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Bennett 34 run (Hinthorne kick)

L — Alex Witte 41 pass from Logan Ahaus (Hinthorne kick)

Rushing — Lawrenceburg: Bennett 23-194, Witte 11-77, Niko Ferreira 2-6, Hayden Saylor 2-6, Brayden Combs 1-3, Ahaus 3-(minus-1). Monrovia: Jozy Hand 13-28, Dominic Kindle 5-19, Kostrzewski 1-15, Brayton Belcher 4-13, Ethen Followell 2-7, Adam Bales 1-7, Tyler Romer 1-3, Adam Mehmedov 1-1, Asher Clements 1-(minus-1), Jackson Faires 1-(minus-3), Corbin 1-(minus-4), Eli Wagner 3-(minus-17).

Passing — Lawrenceburg: Logan Ahaus 3-6-0, 91. Monrovia: Wagner 4-9-0, 45; Faires 1-1-0, 13.

Receiving — Lawrenceburg: Witte 1-41, Brennan Bushman 1-38, Noah Knigga 1-12. Monrovia: Byrnes 2-30, Wagner 1-13, Belcher 1-9, Hand 1-6.

