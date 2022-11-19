Read full article on original website
Take 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
Webster, N.Y. — The New York Lottery has announced there was a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Holt Road in Webster. The ticket was for the November 19 Take 5 drawing and is worth $6444.00. The winner's identity has not been announced. TAKE 5 numbers...
Truck Drivers halted due to Buffalo snowstorm
The massive snowstorm which battered the Buffalo area left people to either find alternate routes or find places to wait out the storm. Out at a truck stop in Pembroke, some of the drivers said they have only been there for a short while before stopping, while others have been there for just under a week.
Break from Winter cold coming
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
Ticketmaster under scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticketing disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ticketmaster has canceled its general sale for Taylor Swift Eras Tour, citing "extraordinarily high demand" during the presales. Fans like Jenny Wheeler of Pittsford, who couldn't get tickets during the presale, are devastated. "We didn’t even stand a chance and to hear that the sale was...
