Portland, OR

Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
KATU.com

Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
KATU.com

Cold and flu season impacts small businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
KATU.com

Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
KATU.com

Fast moving wildfire near King City threatens several buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City, on a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire. Officials say a burn pile that was monitored with a hose, had burning leaves on the top. The...
KATU.com

One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
KATU.com

Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
The Oregonian

Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators

The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
KATU.com

Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland

Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
kptv.com

Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
