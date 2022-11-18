Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
KATU.com
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
KATU.com
Cold and flu season impacts small businesses
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kurt Huffman owns 30 restaurants across the Portland area. Right now, Huffman said about 50 of his employees are at home, sick. "Out of 30 there’s probably one closed a week some night. At one of ours, we just got a positive test yesterday, four other cooks tested positive. We close, we scramble for other people to take over," he said.
KATU.com
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
KATU.com
Fast moving wildfire near King City threatens several buildings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City, on a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire. Officials say a burn pile that was monitored with a hose, had burning leaves on the top. The...
KATU.com
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
TVFR issues burn ban after unprecedented fall fires, dry weather
Following a rapid brush fire Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has announced they are re-enacting a high fire danger burn ban.
KATU.com
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
1 dead at Embassy Suites near PDX, shooter at large
One person was shot and as many as 3 suspects fled the scene at the Embassy Suites near Portland International Airport late Saturday night, officials with the Port of Portland said.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Portland weather Sunday cool and crisp — will it rain on Thanksgiving?
Fall foliage has peaked across Oregon, but crisp temperatures Sunday and sunny skies around Portland will make a great backdrop for other outdoor adventures or early holiday shopping. The National Weather Service forecasts sunshine and a high temperature near 46 for Sunday. The start of the work week will be...
KGW
Multiple shootings in Portland Saturday night
A person was shot at the Embassy Suites near PDX around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. And at 8 p.m., a teenage girl was found in North Portland suffering from a gunshot wound.
KATU.com
Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland
Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
Soak in what sun you can; rainy Thanksgiving travel days ahead
Prepare for rainy travel and increased airport wait times as stormy weather is forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest early next week.
KATU.com
Wind advisory, warning in place as Portland metro and Columbia Gorge see strong gusts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The strong east wind is sweeping the Columbia River Gorge and parts of the Willamette Valley on Thursday, knocking out power for thousands of people. A wind advisory is in effect for the greater Portland and Vancouver area through 7 a.m. Friday as gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and bring down power lines.
kptv.com
Washington County to open severe weather shelter this weekend
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County will open their severe weather shelter this weekend due to winter-like weather conditions. The county says it will open the doors of the shelter at the Salvation Army Building, 1440 Southeast 21st Avenue in Hillsboro, at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It will remain open 24 hours until 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
