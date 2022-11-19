SC high school football playoff scores, next week’s game schedule
The high school football playoffs continue across South Carolina with games Friday night.
SCHSL scores
Friday
Class 5A
Upper State
Dutch Fork 63, Spartanburg 14
Gaffney 34, Byrnes 28
Lower State
Summerville 7, Sumter 0
Fort Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21
Class 4A
Upper State
Greenville 42, Catawba Ridge 27
Northwestern 59, Westside 21
Lower State
AC Flora 50, West Florence 19
South Florence 52, James Island 21
Class 3A
Upper State
Powdersville 36, Daniel 35
Clinton 49, Chapman 27
Lower State
Dillon 31, Camden 14
Beaufort 31, Gilbert 21
Class 2A
Upper State
Abbeville 45, Fairfield Central 14
Saluda 28, Strom Thurmond 0
Lower State
Andrew Jackson 41, Barnwell 14
Oceanside Collegiate 59, Barnwell 18
Class A
Upper State
Christ Church 47, Lewisville 14
St. Joseph’s 55, Wagener-Salley 8
Lower State
Johnsonville 14, Lamar 0
Cross 34, Estill 16
SCISA Championships
Friday
Games at Charleston Southern
8-man
Holly Hill Academy 68, WW King 20
Class 4A
Hammond 52, Laurence Manning 0
Saturday
Class A
Lee Academy 28, Thomas Heyward 0
Class 2A
Williamsburg Academy 41, Colleton Prep 21
At West Florence High School
Class 3A
Pee Dee Academy 36, Florence Christian 35 (OT)
Southeastern Independent Football Association
Championship
Providence Athletic Club 63, Coastal Hurricanes 22
Next week’s SCHSL schedule
Winners advance to state championship games
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Dutch Fork at Gaffney
Summerville at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Northwestern at Greenville
South Florence at AC Flora
Class 3A
Clinton at Powdersville
Beaufort at Dillon
Class 2A
Saluda at Abbeville
Oceanside Collegiate at Andrew Jackson
Class A
St. Joseph’s at Christ Church
Cross at Johnsonville
