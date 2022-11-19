ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC high school football playoff scores, next week’s game schedule

By Lou Bezjak
 5 days ago

The high school football playoffs continue across South Carolina with games Friday night.

SCHSL scores

Friday

Class 5A

Upper State

Dutch Fork 63, Spartanburg 14

Gaffney 34, Byrnes 28

Lower State

Summerville 7, Sumter 0

Fort Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenville 42, Catawba Ridge 27

Northwestern 59, Westside 21

Lower State

AC Flora 50, West Florence 19

South Florence 52, James Island 21

Class 3A

Upper State

Powdersville 36, Daniel 35

Clinton 49, Chapman 27

Lower State

Dillon 31, Camden 14

Beaufort 31, Gilbert 21

Class 2A

Upper State

Abbeville 45, Fairfield Central 14

Saluda 28, Strom Thurmond 0

Lower State

Andrew Jackson 41, Barnwell 14

Oceanside Collegiate 59, Barnwell 18

Class A

Upper State

Christ Church 47, Lewisville 14

St. Joseph’s 55, Wagener-Salley 8

Lower State

Johnsonville 14, Lamar 0

Cross 34, Estill 16

SCISA Championships

Friday

Games at Charleston Southern

8-man

Holly Hill Academy 68, WW King 20

Class 4A

Hammond 52, Laurence Manning 0

Saturday

Class A

Lee Academy 28, Thomas Heyward 0

Class 2A

Williamsburg Academy 41, Colleton Prep 21

At West Florence High School

Class 3A

Pee Dee Academy 36, Florence Christian 35 (OT)

Southeastern Independent Football Association

Championship

Providence Athletic Club 63, Coastal Hurricanes 22

Next week’s SCHSL schedule

Winners advance to state championship games

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Dutch Fork at Gaffney

Summerville at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Northwestern at Greenville

South Florence at AC Flora

Class 3A

Clinton at Powdersville

Beaufort at Dillon

Class 2A

Saluda at Abbeville

Oceanside Collegiate at Andrew Jackson

Class A

St. Joseph’s at Christ Church

Cross at Johnsonville

