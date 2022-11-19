Joel Embiid uses midrange game to help 76ers top Bucks 110-102

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a rare victory over Milwaukee Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, beating the Bucks 110-102. It is just the second time the 76ers have won in the last 10 games.

Here are some takeaways from the game in Philadelphia:

Joel Embiid resorts to midrange game to topple Bucks

Unlike the Bucks’ season opener on Oct. 20 when two-time MVP runner-up Joel Embiid looked slow (15 points, 6-of-21 shooting), the 7-footer has looked every bit like the scoring champion he has been the last two games. Embiid dropped 42 points on Atlanta on Nov. 12 and then literally backed it up the next day with a 59-point effort against Utah. In scoring 101 points in the two games, he shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) from the floor and was 33 for 40 (82.5%) from the free throw line.

The Bucks pride themselves on not fouling in general, but Embiid is a player who challenges that mantra – but after Brook Lopez blocked his first two shots near the rim, Embiid settled for jumpers and threes. He was just 5 for 12 in the first half, scoring 13 points. He was also just 1 for 3 from the free throw line.

Box score: 76ers 110, Bucks 102

Embiid tried to establish himself again early in the second half, but Antetokounmpo rejected a dunk attempt early in the third quarter. Then, after Embiid knocked down some jumpers, the Bucks began sending a second player at him right as he caught the entry pass to force him to swing it.

"We've done it in the past and it's kind of worked, try to make other people make shots," Holiday said of that tactic. "They kind of tried to divert it, because if they pass and cut through and kind of act like a single-side or even more more of an iso(lation) so Joel has more space to operate if he's passing or just going. We were just giving different looks."

Undeterred – at least to start quarters – Embiid went right at Lopez again when he first got into the game in the fourth quarter, and Lopez promptly swatted the ball away again.

The 76ers star had the final word, however, as he hit a 10-footer and a 17-footer in the final few minutes to push a three-point Sixers lead to 106-99.

Then, his ability to knock down those midrange shots drew Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen up to help on the elbow and Embiid hit Milton for a dunk to essentially seal the game at 108-99.

"It's the NBA, guys gonna make shots, guys work on their game – basketball is a 365-day sport for real because you have to continue to get better each and every game, each and every year – and there's guys in this league that can make those tough shots, midrange shots," Bobby Portis said of Embiid. "DeMar DeRozan. (Jayson) Tatum. Guys are great in that area. He got hot. We did our job with our gameplan. Just, he got hot and the guys around him kind of made shots around him too, kind of opened it up a lot more."

Embiid finished with 32 points on 12-of-26 shooting, 11 rebounds and eight assists. He was just 1 of 6 from inside the free throw line and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, however.

"You just kind of live with it, yeah," Holiday said of Embiid's perimeter shot. "I mean, he's good at it, but if he's scoring and nobody else then I guess we've got a good chance, too."

Giannis Antetokounmpo back in force but free throw woes continue

Since initially showing some discomfort in his left knee back on Nov. 2, Antetokounmpo had missed three games and played in five, averaging 25.2 points on 41% shooting, 10.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. On paper, that’s a career-year for most. But Antetokounmpo didn’t look right – especially compared to his first six games in October when he averaged 33.8-12.8.5.2 and shot 58.9% from the floor.

He admitted after a loss to Atlanta on Nov. 14 he was rusty after a week off, and after a 16-point showing (on 6-of-18 shooting) against Cleveland, head coach Mike Budenholzer said he felt Antetokounmpo was still rediscovering himself after the time off.

On Friday, Antetokounmpo burst out of the gates with 11 points in the first quarter, including bursts to the rim and a pull-up three-pointer. He barely slowed thereafter, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-22 shooting. He also had 14 rebounds and four assists.

His season-long struggles at the free throw line continued, however.

Antetokounmpo came into the game shooting just 62% from the line, by far the lowest of his career (he shot 63.3% in 2019-20). He was just 4 for 15 from the charity stripe against the 76ers.

"To me, I want to look forward. I think anytime he has a little bit of adversity, he's such a competitor, he's going to work on it, he's going to get better," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "I'm sure there's a level of frustration for him. I think he's just got to get to a good mental space, stick with his routine, stick with what he's doing. he's really proven he can make free throws and he'll work through it. That's the exciting thing for me, is just he's such a worker and he'll be better going forward."

Should Embiid have been ejected for foul on Giannis?

With 5:48 to go in the third quarter, Antetokounmpo got out on the break with Embiid in the back court. As Antetokounmpo began his Eurostep around the big man, Embiid lowered his right shoulder into Antetokounmpo’s chest. The contact folded Antetokounmpo forward but sent Embiid to the floor, and his right leg kicked up into Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo then sat down for a breather, as the play was ultimately reviewed and Embiid was assessed a flagrant foul 1. A flagrant 2 – usually defined as contact that is unnecessary and excessive that puts a player in harm's way – would have led to an ejection for the 76ers star. Antetokounmpo missed both free throws.

"It certainly is coming close to and there was a lot of intent, a lot of just; not a basketball play," Budenholzer said. "The referees reviewed it and they went with a flagrant 1. You don't want to see players get hit like that. None of their players, none of our players. It's just not something you want to see happen."

After the game crew chief John Goble was asked why it did not meet the criteria for a flagrant 2.

"Embiid commits the foul, and in doing so he delivers a blow with his shoulder and elbow," Goble said. "This contact was deemed to be unnecessary but not excessive."

Several of Antetokounmpo's teammates reacted to the play postgame:

Bobby Portis: "Wish I was on the court. Yeah. I was on the bench, so I can't touch the court. It's a $50,000 fine usually. So definitely not giving up 50 G's stepping on the court. It was definitely like one of those like I'm here and trying to set the tempo for the team – I feel it. I feel what he did. But at the same time, that's not cool. It was a shot. Even if he didn't mean to do it, you still have to respect the game."

Jrue Holiday: "Flagrant 1 was good. I don't think it was a play on the ball. It kind of seemed like it got him in the chest, got him in the rib area. He didn't go for the ball at all. It was a good call."

Jevon Carter: "Just hope he's alright. It's basketball. Stuff happens. Hopefully Joe didn't do it intentionally. Just hope he's alright."

Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen return for the Bucks

Budenholzer got two regulars back Friday night as guards Grayson Allen and Holiday returned to action.

Holiday had missed the last four games with a right ankle sprain suffered on Nov. 7 in Atlanta and the Bucks went 2-2 in the games Holiday missed entirely. He was on a minutes limit and did not start the game but began the second quarter, which is typically how the Bucks work him back into games.

“I’d probably say (the pressure to come back) is worse when things aren’t going well, but I feel like there maybe is more of this pressure that like, you gotta help your team and support ‘em and stuff, but you still have that feeling when you’re 11-3,” he told the Journal Sentinel at shootaround Friday morning. “I feel like it’s always there, but I would say maybe not as bad if you’re doing pretty well.”

Holiday has started to build an all-star résumé in averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds to go with 1.5 assists per game, but he acknowledged that even with a practice and a couple of shootarounds under his belt there is nothing like game play to get back into a rhythm.

“I would say games, for the most part, just because of the intensity,” he said. “Even if you practice, the intensity isn’t the same. The adrenaline and the rush isn’t the same. I think games is really the test.”

Friday night was a test, as he played 23 minutes and was 5 of 14 from the floor. He was 0-for-4 from behind the three-point line, including two in the final four minutes that either could have tied the game or kept the Bucks close.

"Wasn't falling. I think mine went in and out and the other one I didn't get enough lift on it," Holiday said after the game. "I guess you'd always love to get 'em back. (The ankle) felt good. I have faith and confidence in my teammates -- starting or not starting -- that you're gonna come out here and do your job and do the best you can."

Allen also did not start, but played five first quarter minutes and finished with seven points on 3 of 6 shooting in 26 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey injured for 76ers

On a drive to the basket with 1 minute, 36 seconds to go in the first half, 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey was bumped by the Bucks’ Jevon Carter and injured his foot – a tweak that sent Maxey hopping in pain through the floor seats and up the first handful of rows of the bleachers behind the basket. He tried to walk it off, and made 1 of 2 free throws, but he went right to the locker room afterward.

Maxey was a problem for the Bucks at that point, as no one had much success in slowing him down. Maxey was 9-for-12 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from behind the three-point line, for 24 points. He had also handed out five assists that led to 13 additional points. He accounted for 67% of the Philadelphia offense in the first half.

Maxey was ruled out for the game at halftime.

Bucks scout Ron Stewart passes away

Longtime Bucks scout Ron Stewart passed away unexpectedly recently at the age of 72. Before joining the organization, Stewart coached men's and women's programs at Nevada , Western Michigan University, Florida, Kansas State, Southern Methodist and Nebraska.

In a statement the Bucks said, "We send our deepest condolences to Ron’s wife, June, their sons Ryan and Kyle, and their family and friends. The Bucks will always be grateful to Ron for his hard work and commitment to the organization. He will be missed."

Five numbers

0: Points for Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp, who drew the start as Jrue Holiday returned for his first game after spraining an ankle on Nov. 7.

2: First quarter blocks for Brook Lopez on Joel Embiid, setting a defensive tone inside for the Bucks. Lopez came into the game as the league leader in blocked shots with 2.5 per game.

10: Double-doubles for Bobby Portis in 15 games. He is the league-leader in that category for consistent non-starters.

32: Combined points for Philadelphia’s Georges Niang and Shake Milton off the bench, two players who filled in for the injured Maxey and provided a boost for the 76ers.

"Niang is a very unique player," Budenholzer said. "He scores in a lot of different ways and the fact that he's with a great player in Embiid certainly helps him, but he gets them in a variety of ways, it's not just because he's playing with Embiid. The one in transition stands out to me, how we don't find him and get matched up with him, he beats us off the dribble and gets an and-one. He's a winning player. He's had some good games against us in the past. He and Shake Milton made enough plays that we had to honor and respect them and those two guys really stepped up big for them off the bench."

46.4 Three-point percentage by the 76ers. The Bucks came in allowing opponents just 35.1% from distance.

Play of the game is Brook Lopez blocking Joel Embiid

Yes, this happened early – but it’s about tone setting. Embiid came into the game with a handful of days off following a 59-point outburst against Utah and Lopez just took the 76ers big man out of it in the early going by being a committed, physical presence inside.

Lopez would get Embiid again in the fourth quarter.

Video of the game is Jevon Carter’s lob to Giannis going in

About halfway through the first quarter, Jevon Carter stole a pass and looked to throw a deep lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo – only the ball went in! It was initially ruled a two, because honestly no one was looking at Carter’s feet when he sent the ball up, though he indicated he was behind the line. After a review in a later timeout, he was indeed given a three.

Bucks injury report

Jrue Holiday: Right ankle sprain, available

Right ankle sprain, available Grayson Allen: Right ankle sprain, available

Right ankle sprain, available Pat Connaughton: Right calf strain, out

Right calf strain, out Wesley Matthews: Right hamstring strain, out

Right hamstring strain, out Khris Middleton: Left wrist surgery, out

Left wrist surgery, out Joe Ingles: Left knee surgery, out

Who do the Bucks play next?

After the quick stop in Philadelphia, the Bucks head back home to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Fiserv Forum. It is the start of a four-game homestand. Portland has been one of the best teams in the Western Conference to begin the season, bolstered by the return of all-star guard Damian Lillard.

