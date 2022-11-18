ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
NewsChannel 36

Stories from Ukraine: Polish Volunteers Deliver Needed Aid to Ukraine

Some people in neighboring Poland have spent the last nine months dedicating their own lives, volunteering their time and money to do whatever they can to help. From food to medical supplies, wheelchairs and diapers, volunteers with the group "Help Ukraine", based in Poland, have been working to help gather and deliver items to those who need them in Ukraine.
Reuters

Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official

ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
The Independent

Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’

Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Newsweek

China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland

Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
NewsChannel 36

Stories from Ukraine: PA Company Preps to Help Rebuild Ukraine

KRAKOW, POLAND- Our coverage of Stories from Ukraine continues. Many people have wondered when will this war come to an end. For one local Erie, Pennsylvania company, they’re prepping for how they can help Ukraine when that day comes. In the old northern port city of Gdansk, Poland, the...
ERIE, PA

