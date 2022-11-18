Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Russian soldiers are reported to be taking over Ukrainians’ homes in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian soldiers are forcing Ukrainian civilians from their apartments in the occupied capital of the Kherson region and moving in themselves, a resident said Friday as the southern city became a growing focus of war in Ukraine. His account of soldiers spreading throughout the city of...
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘has proof’ of UK involvement in Black Sea drone strike
Moscow has claimed it will publish proof that British specialist troops were involved in a drone attack over the weekend on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. It comes as the Ministry of Defence dismissed Russia’s allegation as an “invented story” which says “more about arguments going on inside the Russian government than it does about the West”.
Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Demolition Of Roadway Over Dam Seen In Incredible Video (Updated)
Russia is preparing for a heavily fortified defense of what territory remains between the frontline and Crimea. Footage shows Russian forces blowing the bridge at Nova Kakhovka Dam after fleeing the Dnieper’s western bank on November 11. The massive explosion left a huge cloud of smoke in its wake...
Milley urges Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, saying chances of total military victory 'unlikely'
Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley urged Kyiv and Moscow to find a "political solution" as the winter months loom, warning that the chances of a total military victory was "unlikely." "You want to negotiate from a position of strength. Russia right now is on its back,"...
Strategic bridge near Ukraine's Kherson has collapsed - public broadcaster
KYIV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Antonivskiy bridge, the only nearby road crossing from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the Dnipro River, has collapsed, Ukraine's public broadcaster quoted local residents as saying on Friday.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Sunak meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv and confirms UK’s ‘continued support’ – as it happened
UK prime minister makes first visit to Ukraine since taking power
Russia-Ukraine war: no need to evacuate Kyiv, says Ukraine’s PM, as country rules out peace talks with Moscow – as it happened
Denys Shmyhal says no reason to evacuate any city not near frontlines; Kyiv refuses to negotiate until Russian troops have left its territory
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian booby traps turning Kherson into ‘city of death’, says Ukraine official
Adviser to head of the office of Ukraine’s president says Russian military have mined apartments and sewers and plan to reduce Kherson to ruins
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: Polish Volunteers Deliver Needed Aid to Ukraine
Some people in neighboring Poland have spent the last nine months dedicating their own lives, volunteering their time and money to do whatever they can to help. From food to medical supplies, wheelchairs and diapers, volunteers with the group "Help Ukraine", based in Poland, have been working to help gather and deliver items to those who need them in Ukraine.
Rishi Sunak meets Volodymyr Zelenskiy in surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime minister promises Ukrainian president sustained UK support as Russian strikes target power grid
Italy open to supplying air defence systems to Ukraine - official
ROME, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Italian government is readying a new arms package for Ukraine including air defence systems, a governing coalition official said on Tuesday. Western nations have been delivering more air defence hardware to Ukraine since President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month asked the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations for help to stop Russian missiles raining down on Ukrainian cities.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv mayor tells residents to prepare for the worst – as it happened
Residents warned they must prepare for having no electricity, water or heating as temperatures drop below freezing
Ukraine news: West rejects Russia’s allegation of Kyiv using ‘dirty bomb’
Western countries have accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. It comes as Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a...
Russia unleashes new barrage across Ukraine as grain export deal is extended
Russian airstrikes have inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage hitting energy infrastructure, apartments and an industrial site.
In newly liberated Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worry about what's next
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Under rainy skies, Ukrainian-controlled Kherson's central square was a frenetic melee on Thursday afternoon of humanitarian aid queues and displays of patriotic celebration tinged with uncertainty about the future.
China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland
Beijing called for calm on Wednesday as NATO allies sought to identify the origins of a missile that exploded in a Polish border village, killing two civilians the day before. "All parties concerned should stay calm, exercise restraint and avoid escalating tensions," said Mao Ning, one of China's Foreign Ministry spokespersons.
NewsChannel 36
Stories from Ukraine: PA Company Preps to Help Rebuild Ukraine
KRAKOW, POLAND- Our coverage of Stories from Ukraine continues. Many people have wondered when will this war come to an end. For one local Erie, Pennsylvania company, they’re prepping for how they can help Ukraine when that day comes. In the old northern port city of Gdansk, Poland, the...
Comments / 0