Victim killed, suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting identified by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police identified the victim and one of three suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Police described the drive-by shooting, saying the victim who died and a passenger were in a vehicle when three suspects in a 2015 Ford 150 shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash
Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
wbrz.com
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
wbrz.com
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge woman arrested after shooting at Ascension Parish gas station
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Baton Rouge woman in connection with a shooting that left one person injured at a gas station in the Geismar area. According to a news release, detectives arrested 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer on charges of principal to attempted second degree...
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters participate in two nights of training
Volunteer firefighters from Ascension Parish spent two nights with instructors from the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy of the State Fire Marshals office in Baton Rouge. St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said volunteers represented several parish departments, including Sorrento, 5th Ward, Galvez-lake, St. Amant, and 7th District. The training...
Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice. Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing...
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 14-18
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 14-18. Byron Buie, 18482 Manchac Point Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 66, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
WAFB.com
Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
