Ascension Parish, LA

KLFY News 10

DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim killed, suspect in Sunday drive-by shooting identified by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police identified the victim and one of three suspects in a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Police described the drive-by shooting, saying the victim who died and a passenger were in a vehicle when three suspects in a 2015 Ford 150 shot the victim’s vehicle multiple times.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man killed by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker to death on I-10 late Sunday morning

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16

Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters participate in two nights of training

Volunteer firefighters from Ascension Parish spent two nights with instructors from the Louisiana Fire and Emergency Training Academy of the State Fire Marshals office in Baton Rouge. St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc said volunteers represented several parish departments, including Sorrento, 5th Ward, Galvez-lake, St. Amant, and 7th District. The training...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 14-18

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Nov. 14-18. Byron Buie, 18482 Manchac Point Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 66, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault and Illegal Use of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Recall Roundup: Friday, Nov. 18

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA

