Clayton News Daily
Snowfall eases in western New York after historic storm
Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas. Just traces of snowfall -- 1 to 3 inches...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan
ATLANTA – The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” said Andrew...
Clayton News Daily
Since Columbine in 1999, Colorado continues to be scarred by mass shootings
Once again, a mass shooting has rocked Colorado -- this time, in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in the city shortly before midnight Saturday and immediately opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before patrons confronted and stopped him, police said. At...
Clayton News Daily
Rosalynn Carter Institute honors Caregivers of Year
AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
