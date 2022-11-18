ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

Snowfall eases in western New York after historic storm

Western New York state is digging out from under piles of snow at the start of the holiday week, after a historic snowstorm slammed the area over the weekend, notching a spot in the record books for Buffalo and surrounding areas. Just traces of snowfall -- 1 to 3 inches...
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan

ATLANTA – The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” said Andrew...
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Rosalynn Carter Institute honors Caregivers of Year

AMERICUS — The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy