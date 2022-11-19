ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

45 Navajo Nation communities with high COVID-19 transmission

By Elizabeth Suggs
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UkGCh_0jGLEHb800

( ABC4 ) — The Navajo Nation experienced 417 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19 from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17.

That number is just a fraction of the total number of deaths at 1,952 and overall positive COVID-19 cases at 77,912, despite the nearly 650,000 COVID-19 tests already administered.

Lawmakers slam Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift presale fiasco

“We urge our Navajo citizens to update their COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and flu shots. If you are feeling ill, please get tested, and get the necessary treatment if needed. Wearing a mask and washing your hands are still the best practices to prevent contracting illnesses. Together, we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Please stay safe throughout the week,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Based on cases from Nov. 3 to Nov. 16, the Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice for the following 45 communities:

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

  • Baca/Prewitt
  • Rock Point
  • Dennehotso
  • Naschitti
  • Many Farms
  • Chichiltah
  • Red Valley
  • Ganado
  • Bread Springs
  • Newcomb
  • Gadiiahi
  • Rock Springs
  • Chinle
  • Hogback
  • Pinedale
  • Rough Rock
  • Churchrock
  • Indian Wells
  • Pinon
  • Sanostee
  • Counselor
  • Inscription House
  • Pueblo Pintado
  • Sheepsprings
  • Cove
  • Iyanbito
  • Ramah
  • Shiprock
  • Coyote Canyon
  • Kayenta
  • Red Lake
  • Tachee/Blue Gap
  • Crownpoint
  • Lukachukai
  • Red Rock
  • Teecnospos
  • Teesto
  • Thoreau
  • Tohajiilee
  • Tohatchi
  • Tsaile/Wheatfields
  • Tsayatoh
  • Tselani/Cottonwood
  • Twin Lakes
  • Upper Fruitland

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and who are also recovering from the illness. Please continue to be safe while attending large gatherings. Be safe and say a prayer for a safe week,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips and resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website . For COVID-19-related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Buu Nygren has ousted Jonathan Nez as president of the Navajo Nation, a position that wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population. Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race with a message of delivering basic needs to Navajos and expressing frustration at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects. He acknowledged that hard work lies ahead. “I’ve said it time and time again, that we want to do the things that are tough,” he said to a rowdy crowd gathered at the fairgrounds in the tribal capital of Window Rock. Nygren’s win, along with his running mate Richelle Montoya, means the Navajo Nation will have a woman in the Office of the President and Vice President for the first time. Navajo voters twice advanced Lynda Lovejoy to the general election for the presidency, but she lost both times.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Navajo Nation planning to investigate missing tribal members

LEUPP, Ariz. — Navajo Nation officials have issued an executive order to investigate and locate missing tribal members in a manner that is empathetic to victims and their families. Tribal President Jonathan Nez met Monday with Navajo Nation police, the FBI and prosecutors in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah...
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima County prepares for surge of asylees after judge overturns Title 42

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. District Court judge in Washington has declared an end to Title 42, a Trump era policy which kept asylum seekers and migrants out of the country to protect against the spread of COVID-19. But now that COVID is no longer considered a health emergency, Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, has ruled the policy is “arbitrary and capricious”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy