ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WI

Tomah Health Community Foundation donates to local FoodShare program

By Alexia Walz
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RR19v_0jGLE4Cw00

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County organization is making a generous donation to prevent hunger.

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is donating three thousand dollars to Second Harvest FoodBank’s FoodShare program.

The program helps Monroe County families by connecting them to FoodShare and providing people with warm meals.

In the last year, the foundation has donated more than $100,000 in FoodShare benefits.

Second Harvest employees say they couldn’t help families without the Tomah Health Community Foundation.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of volunteers of foundations like Tomah Health and it gets us out into the community and brings out education awareness,” said Brain Larson, who works for Second Harvest FoodBank.

The foundation has been helping the community for 32 years.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Salvation Army distributes over 200 coats to area children during “Coats for Kids”

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids campaign distributed more than 200 coats to kids of all ages Friday. Kwik Trip partners with the Salvation Army for this effort, offering several of its stores as coat collection sites. Organizers say these donations make a difference. “It’s pretty awful to think about people being cold throughout the winter, so...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community Transportation Academy raises awareness of transportation

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Transportation–it’s something we often take for granted. One Wisconsin organization knows this. 1000 Friends of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse are partnering up to bring a new course. It will help students advocate for safe and accessible transportation because it is a huge part of all of our daily lives. “All of us are...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

The entire Baraboo community is named grand marshal

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time ever, the Baraboo community as a whole was named grand marshal of the Baraboo Christmas Lights Parade. Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft said the organization offered the iconic title to the entire town because of the support the community has shown one another over the past three years.
BARABOO, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Rotary Club welcomes nationally recognized program ‘United Against Hate’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse is joining a national movement to spread peace and equity. The Rotary Club of La Crosse hosted a panel discussion Thursday about the ‘We Are Many – United Against Hate’ program. Masood Akhtar founded the nonpartisan movement. The Madison man’s work gained national attention and recognition from the Biden Administration. Akhtar says hate, bigotry,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Community Conversation: discussion focuses on people experiencing homelessness in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Helping the homeless was the focus of a monthly meeting on Wednesday. The La Crosse Interfaith Leaders Coalition invites the community to gather and discuss issues within the La Crosse community. The city’s Homeless Coordinator, Brian Sampson, held a presentation about what’s being done for people experiencing homelessness. He says he’s hoping meetings like these...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

West Salem Elementary holds first Camp Read-a-lot event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — West Salem Elementary School wants to get its students excited about reading. The school hosted its first-ever Camp Read-a-Lot Thursday night in the elementary gym to celebrate literacy. More than 240 students and their families played interactive reading games, chose a book to take home, and enjoyed some sweet and savory treats from area businesses....
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UW-La Crosse hosts annual Turkey Trot

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Runners and walkers braved the winter weather for a Turkey Trot. UW-La Crosse held its annual Turkey Trot 5K. Event organizers said this event brings a big turnout from all over the region. “It means so much today that we’ve seen such a good crowd come out,” said UWL Rec Sport’s Coordinator of Marketing and Events...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy