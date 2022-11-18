Tomah Health Community Foundation donates to local FoodShare program

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — A Monroe County organization is making a generous donation to prevent hunger.

The Tomah Health Community Foundation is donating three thousand dollars to Second Harvest FoodBank’s FoodShare program.

The program helps Monroe County families by connecting them to FoodShare and providing people with warm meals.

In the last year, the foundation has donated more than $100,000 in FoodShare benefits.

Second Harvest employees say they couldn’t help families without the Tomah Health Community Foundation.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of volunteers of foundations like Tomah Health and it gets us out into the community and brings out education awareness,” said Brain Larson, who works for Second Harvest FoodBank.

The foundation has been helping the community for 32 years.

