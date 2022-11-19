Read full article on original website
loretta
2d ago
I’ve got one of the most amazing little boy ever for my grandson that was adopted through foster care and I’m so thankful we have him and his brother that was also adopted from Ethiopia they are both such good and loving kids . Foster care kids need good homes hopefully more people realize how great it is to adopt . My family would Not be complete without my two adopted grandsons. I’m so lucky and so is my entire family that we’re blessed with them .
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
nbc15.com
USDA awards $13 million grant to improve rural health care in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief this week for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites.
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
WISN
City of Waukesha to host parade remembrance ceremony at 4:39 p.m. Monday
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nov. 21, 2021 was a day that forever changed the Waukesha community, and Monday, the community will gather together in remembrance. A ceremony will begin at 4:39 p.m. Monday at Cutler Park -- the exact time of the tragedy last year. "It did traumatize myself, but...
NBC26
Free Thanksgiving community meals in Northeast Wisconsin 2022
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — In Northeast Wisconsin this year, there are a few places offering a free meal during Thanksgiving. United Way Manitowoc County is hosting a community meal on Thanksgiving Day at Roncalli High School beginning at noon. Reserve your meal by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 by calling United Way at 920-682-8888.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
On Milwaukee
Which day do Wisconsinites find "the most Christmassy" of the season?
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. People have hot takes on when it's appropriate to start getting into the Christmas spirit. Some, like myself, already have their tree up and twinkling. Others have firm personal rules against busting out Christmas adornments and music until after Thanksgiving.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,684,100 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,731 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalNov. 11th Total. Total Positive Cases1,684,1001,679,080 (+5,020) Fully Vaccinated3,606,512 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster812,264 (13.9%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,73113,700 (+31)
themadent.com
GOP Gaslights, While Biden-Harris Provide Solutions
Now that the noise level has been turned down, voters are starting to realize they were sold a bill of goods. Many have been quick to note how quickly gas prices fell after Election Day. Within a three to four day window, prices dropped by as much as sixty cents at some Milwaukee area gas pumps. The ceiling no longer seems to be falling and the floor has not been snatched out from under us.
nbc15.com
Wis. AG bars for-profit school from collecting fees from students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has shut down enrollment revenue for an online, for-profit school that is said to teach software sales to those who enroll, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Friday. Prehired LLC is barred from enrolling new Wisconsin students and collecting fees from Wisconsinites...
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique illness
As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Darrell Brooks returns to Wisconsin court to face Milwaukee charges
WISCONSIN (WTVO) — Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison for killing 6 and injuring scores of others in last year’s Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, returns to court on Friday. Brooks will attend a pre-trial hearing for charges he faces in Milwuakee for additional crimes there, including a 2020 incident for which he faces recklessly […]
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
cwbradio.com
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISN
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
Comments / 5