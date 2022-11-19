Read full article on original website
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36...
Florida Legislature crowns new GOP leaders in House, Senate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature crowned the new Republican leaders of the House and Senate on Tuesday, as the GOP supermajority in the statehouse appears poised to deliver on the conservative agenda of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Lawmakers met in Tallahassee to formally install Senate President Kathleen Passidomo...
Indiana lawmakers return ahead of new state budget debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Tuesday, fresh off Republican election victories that maintained the party’s dominance of the Legislature and facing a possible list of expensive proposals from GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston...
Missouri Gov. Parson names Andrew Bailey attorney general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday appointed his general counsel, Andrew Bailey, to be Missouri’s next attorney general, making Parson the state’s most influential governor in executive branch appointments. Parson has now chosen replacements for four vacant statewide elected seats, while no...
Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast
Over the past century Florida has seen rapid growth, with less than one million residents in 1920 and more than 22 million today. Many new residents were retirees who relocated to the state either full time or as seasonal snowbirds – residents who flock south for the warmer winter weather and then return to their home states for the summer.
The dry weather and warm up does not look to last too long
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Cloudy skies with breezy winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 61 degrees. Winds: E 5. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly. Less than 1/10″ of rain. Patchy fog after 5 am. Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average....
