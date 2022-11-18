ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Today’ Star Jenna Bush Hager Issues ‘A Public Apology’ Over Céline Dion Halloween Costume

Jenna Bush Hager just issued a public apology for her Halloween performance this year ... but it's not for the reason you think. During a Viva Las Vegas-themed Halloween episode of the Today show, Jenna channeled her inner diva by dressing up as pop star Céline Dion. Wearing a silver beaded gown and a blonde wig, she took over Rockefeller Plaza to perform a cover of the singer's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." While she tried to give it her all in full costume, she later felt the need to apologize for her vocal skills not being quite on par to the Grammy winner.
Al Roker hospitalized for multiple blood clots in leg and lungs, says he's 'on the way to recovery'

After being absent from The Today Show for the past few weeks, Al Roker has revealed that he's been hospitalized following a recent health scare. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been," the weather anchor wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."
Hoda Kotb Reveals Shocking Confession About Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb shared a rather interesting revelation about her TODAY co-host Jenna Bush Hager, and honestly, it's a wardrobe hack that may be surprisingly common. On Wednesday's episode of the duo's morning broadcast, Hoda unveiled something personal she'd recently learned about Jenna during a backstage moment together. After initially appearing bashful and hesitant to say what it was on-air, she eventually divulged the news after getting the OK from her colleague.
Savannah Guthrie Says She Didn’t Drink Any Fake Beer on ‘Today Show’

Now dubbed as a Hall of Fame moment, Savannah Guthrie shocked everybody last Friday (Nov. 4) when she chugged a beer on live television during the 8 a.m. broadcast of TODAY with Ashton Kutcher, in preparation for the New York City Marathon. Co-host Carson Daly (back from his 7-week hiatus) brought Kutcher a jar of Vaseline and two pints of beer to prepare for the marathon, but the That ’70s Show actor wasn’t expected to chug them both. Guthrie, who insisted that the beverage was part of the “carb loading” ritual, said, “Well, do you want to chug it? It’s Friday.”...
Today’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie React to Jenna Bush Hager Not Wearing Underwear: It’s ‘Gross’

While Jenna Bush Hager proudly goes commando to eliminate visible panty lines, fellow Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie do not share the same mindset. “[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, November 18, of her 40-year-old cohost’s underwear hack, while Guthrie, 50, proclaimed she would not adopt the trick for herself. Kotb, 58, […]
