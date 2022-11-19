ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.

