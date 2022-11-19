Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 10K fentanyl pills seized, 11 arrested during north Minneapolis raid
MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities say they seized eight guns and 10,000 fentanyl pills and arrested 11 people during a recent raid in north Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it was a joint effort with the Minneapolis Police Department.The sheriff's office said the Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant Friday night as part of "an active investigation on suspects involved in narcotics sales and illegal weapons possession in the area of Broadway and Emerson Ave in North Minneapolis."No one was injured, according to the sheriff's office.The raid was part of Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement partnership between about a dozen local state and federal agencies.
KIMT
Defendants in SE Minnesota burglary and chase enter different pleas
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the men accused of leading law enforcement on a chase after robbing a construction site is pleading guilty while another is still heading to trial. Kyle Lee Felter, 47 of Oronoco, and Taylor Allen Suchla, 31 of Minneapolis, were arrested on August 27. Investigators say they burglarized an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, then drove away in a Dodge Caravan.
Edina police looking for tips after Sunday night assault
EDINA, Minn. — Edina police are asking the public for help after a woman was assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police said a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler pulled up to a woman standing on the corner of York Street and 69th Avenue by One Southdale Place around 8:30 p.m.
Wild Chase and Shooting Lead to Federal Charge Against MN Man
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man is facing a federal charge connected to a wild chase in a stolen car back in August. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Carson McCoy of Blaine is facing a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon. He is currently being held without bail.
KIMT
Rochester scooter thief is sentenced to probation
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing scooters in Rochester results in probation for a Minneapolis man. Trevor Joseph Schutz, 32, has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft and two other felony theft charges have been dismissed. Schutz was charged in March with stealing four scooters from the Mayo Employee West parking ramp between April 30, 2021, and May 27, 2021.
fox9.com
Hit-and-run driver sentenced to decade-plus in prison
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Ramsey County judge has sentenced a motorist who fled the scene of a deadly St. Paul crash to more than 11 years in prison. The hit-and-run driver has a lengthy criminal record, and the victim’s family believes it is not enough time for the loss of their mother and grandmother.
Teen dies in Brooklyn Park shooting; another teen injured
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to a police press release, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to reports of a shooting victim inside a vehicle at Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North. When deputies arrived, they located the vehicle and found the teen males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
kfgo.com
Blaine man faces federal charges after shots fired at motorcycles, police chase
MINNEAPOLIS – A man from Blaine faces federal charges after prosecutors say he stole a handgun and cash from a residence in Ham Lake last July and sped away in a stolen BMW. Shortly after speeding off, authorities say the BMW nearly collided with three people on motorcycles and then someone in the vehicle fired shots at the motorcycles.
Teens found on I-94 exit after shooting in Brooklyn Park; 1 dead
A 17-year-old is dead and another 17-year-old is hospitalized after a shooting in Brooklyn Park Friday night. Brooklyn Park police believe the two victims were shot at an apartment complex on the 8400 block of Regent Ave. N., though they were located in a vehicle on the exit ramp to 53rd Ave. N. from Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis at 8:38 p.m.
Photo's released of vehicle believed to be connected to Randall Smith murder
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police in partnership with the Minnesota BCA are asking for the public's assistance finding a vehicle that they believe to be connected to the murder of restaurant manager and beloved activist Randall Smith. Smith was found Nov. 17 2021 shot to death in his parked car...
fox9.com
Accused drug dealer charged with murder for selling fentanyl to woman who just got out of rehab
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed after an accused drug dealer allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who was fresh out of rehab and died from an overdose. Anteneh Admasu, 34, is charged with third-degree murder and third-degree criminal sale of drugs for his alleged role...
swnewsmedia.com
Shakopee police calls, Nov. 8-13
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 8-13. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Nov. 10: A...
redlakenationnews.com
In a search for answers, mother will have body of Maple Grove teen exhumed 13 years later
Sandra Anderson successfully petitioned the court to have the body of her 19-year-old son, Robbie, exhumed last Friday and allow an independent medical examiner to conduct an autopsy over the weekend to learn what really happened on the night of Dec. 4, 2009. Robbie Anderson died after drinking with two...
fox9.com
Plymouth police make second arrest in connection to teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Plymouth Police Department announced Friday morning the arrest of a second person believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the 19-year-old turned himself in Thursday evening. He was transported to Hennepin County Jail and was booked on...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
Police arrest 32-year-old from Oakdale in Sunday homicide in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say they've taken someone into custody in connection with a homicide reported early Sunday morning near downtown.Officers were called to the 200 block of West Ninth Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said it's the 33rd homicide of the year in St. Paul.On Thursday, they said they've taken a 32-year-old from Oakdale into custody and booked them on suspicion of murder. Charges are still pending.
WILX-TV
Man convicted of murder in 1983 West Michigan cold case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 57-year-old man from Minnesota was convicted Friday in the 1983 death of Richard Atwood. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearms. Atwood was last seen Aug. 10, 1983 in White Cloud. He was 25 years old at the time. His car...
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
fox9.com
Identity released of Plymouth teen found fatally shot in car
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released the identity of a Plymouth teen who was found fatally shot in a car on Monday evening. The incident occurred around 5:56 p.m. on Monday after officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 9700 block of 37th Place North in Plymouth.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
