Patrice Bergeron One Step Closer To Milestone After Bruins Win
Remaining undefeated on home ice and the hottest team in the NHL through their first 18 games played, the Boston Bruins continued their historic early campaign, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 6-1, at TD Garden on Saturday. However, the Bruins — now 11-0-0 at home — weren’t just skating for their...
Penguins vs. Blackhawks, Game 19: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It’s a pretty modest objective for the Pittsburgh Penguins, really. With the first quarter of the NHL season nearly complete, the Penguins (8-7-3) will record their first three-game winning streak of 2022-23 if they can defeat Chicago when they meet the Blackhawks tonight at 7:08 at the United Center,
Bruins Notes: ‘Unfathomable’ Start On Home Ice Leads To Tying NHL Record
BOSTON — It seems like with each win to start this season the Boston Bruins make history. That was the case again Saturday night with the Bruins notching a resounding 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden. The triumph not only moved the Bruins to 16-2-0 on the season, but also a perfect 11-0-0 mark on their home ice, which tied the NHL record for the best home start with the 2021-22 Florida Panthers and the 1963-64 Blackhawks, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-1 Win Over Blackhawks
When the NHL released the 2022-23 schedule, one thing that stuck out for the Boston Bruins was a front-loaded home schedule with 11 of their first 18 games at TD Garden. Considering the injuries that they were dealing with and questions surrounding the team with a new coach, they were hoping to take advantage of the home-heavy schedule, but not many people saw a historic start on home ice coming.
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
Dynamic Play From Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Turns Into Career Night
BOSTON — Charlie McAvoy could do whatever he wanted with the puck Saturday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. The star defenseman though mostly used his terrific talent to lend a helping hand to his teammates in a lopsided 6-1 win for the Bruins at TD Garden, which came with a side of history.
Jeremy Swayman Doesn’t Want To Stop Wearing Bruins’ ‘Pooh Bear’ Jersey
BOSTON — With Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman out with an injury, he didn’t get a chance to wear Boston’s reverse retro “Pooh Bear” jersey when it debuted on Nov. 7. But Swayman sure enjoyed getting the chance to throw one on over his pads Saturday in his return to the starting lineup, especially with the Bruins cruising to a dominant 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden in the stylish threads.
Cardinals: Latest updates on rumored catching targets for St. Louis
The latest rumors on the catching market are interesting for the Cardinals. With the retirement of Yadier Molina, the St. Louis Cardinals have made finding their new starting catcher their number one priority this off-season. The last time the Cardinals had to fill this big of shoes was after Albert Pujols left in free agency in 2011. Although Molina was nowhere near his prime like Pujols was, the legacy he leaves behind will be a heavy burden to carry.
Yardbarker
Bruins Have a Tough Few Weeks Ahead of Them
The Boston Bruins are off to their best start in franchise history. They’ve beaten good teams. They’ve beaten bad teams. They’ve beaten teams nobody knows what to make of. They can seemingly do no wrong. Tonight, the Bruins face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, a team that...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -193, Blackhawks +164; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to break their three-game skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Chicago has a 6-6-3...
Yardbarker
Bruins Dominate Blackhawks; Onto Marian Hossa Night
The Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at TD Garden. Boston, the best team in the NHL, thoroughly dominated a rebuilding Hawks squad in puck possession and on the scoreboard. Here's how it all played out. First Period: Bruins Jump in Front. Blackhawks'...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Have the Answer to Maple Leafs’ Defense Dilemma
With news that the Toronto Maple Leafs will be without Jake Muzzin for the foreseeable future, it leaves the organization with a void that requires a more strategic response than merely spreading out his minutes across their roster. If the Maple Leafs hope to maintain their status as a contender, that is.
Yardbarker
Bruins’ McAvoy Hasn’t Missed a Beat Since Returning From Injury
Offseason shoulder surgery would serve as an unfortunate hitch in McAvoy’s 2022-23 season plans and would force him to miss the first 13 games of the Bruins’ schedule. He’d hit the ground running in his debut, scoring a goal and logging 19:18 of ice time with five hits and two blocks against the Calgary Flames in his first NHL game since May 14 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fast forward to his fifth game of the season and McAvoy has proven that any rust he should have had on his game following such a long layover between games (as well as surgery and rehabbing his injury in between), was virtually non-existent. Instead, McAvoy has hit the ground running and picked up exactly where he left off prior to his injury.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Tie NHL Record With 11th Home Win
The Boston Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1 at TD Garden on Saturday night. Patrice Bergeron got one step closer to history as he netted his 999th point while Jake DeBrusk scored his 99th career goal, as well. This Original Six matchup marked a historic milestone for the Black and...
Nets' Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons tilted his head in bemusement at the suggestion enough time had passed since his bitter split with the 76ers that his Philadelphia homecoming might be greeted with more affection than acrimony. His look, which became an instant meme, had the appearance of a player who knew better. The details of Simmons’ long-building split with the Sixers are too fresh for that. Like the time former coach Brett Brown asked him to shoot just one 3-pointer per game, or coach Doc Rivers simply asked Simmons to report on time and participate in practice — Simmons did niehter. Or when management and an entire fanbase that only wanted Simmons to embrace the city, play up to his contract and the talent that made him worthy of the No. 1 pick and chase championships with Joel Embiid could not get an honest answer on why he wanted out of Philadelphia.
alaskasportsreport.com
Sway Back In The Fray: Bruins help Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman ease back into NHL after injury
Jeremy Swayman’s Boston Bruins teammates eased him back into the world’s best hockey league Saturday in the Anchorage native’s return from nearly three weeks sidelined with a left knee injury. Swayman, who turns 24 on Thanksgiving Day, enjoyed about as easy a night as possible for a...
76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when Brooklyn plays Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Embiid, the reigning NBA scoring champion, also will miss Wednesday’s game in Charlotte. The Sixers said Monday that Embiid’s status beyond those absences will be evaluated “in the coming days.” Embiid was injured late in Saturday’s loss to Minnesota when he tripped over fallen teammate Georges Niang and crumbled to the court. Embiid lay on his back as he was checked out by a trainer. He hobbled to the bench but stayed in the game.
Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avs beat Capitals
Missing a handful of injured regulars, the Colorado Avalanche keep winning because two of their best players are healthy and rolling. Cale Makar scored, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists and the defending Stanley Cup champions got 32 saves from Alexandar Georgiev to beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. They've won six of seven despite being without captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram, among others, thanks in large part to Makar and MacKinnon. "Highly competitive guys that want to be difference-makers at all times, and...
The Detroit Pistons should stay away from Miles Bridges
The Detroit Pistons are mired in a losing streak, shorthanded and could certainly use some additional talent as they try not to slip further into the abyss this season. Troy Weaver has been known to look for high-ceiling guys who may need a new environment to succeed and has taken chances on players like Josh Jackson and Marvin Bagley III with mixed results.
The Patriots have a quick turnaround before their next game
After a crucial win in week 11 versus the New York Jets, the team has a quick turnaround before playing their next game on Thanksgiving day. The schedule does not get much easier for the Patriots as they travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Thursday, Thanksgiving day. It’s...
